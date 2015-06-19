Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI Indian shares rose for a sixth consecutive session on Friday, extending a recent rebound to mark their biggest weekly gain in almost five months as heavy monsoon rains eased fears the country would experience a drought.
Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose 1.8 percent to surge 12 percent for the week - its best performance since May 2009 - on improving refining margins and optimism about the launch of its 4G phone services.
The Sensex gained 0.74 percent to close at 27,316.17, gaining 3.37 percent for the week. The Nifty rose 0.62 percent to 8,224.95, rising 3.03 percent for the week
Both indexes posted their best weekly performance since the week ended Jan. 23, and snapped a three-week losing streak.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
TOKYO Asian shares advanced on Tuesday, helped by rising optimism on the technology industry and easing concerns over North Korea, while the dollar edged up to one-month high versus the yen.