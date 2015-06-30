Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
MUMBAI India's stock markets rose on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as window-dressing at the end of the month and the quarter propped up shares even as overall sentiment remained weak because of continued concerns about a Greek default.
The broader Nifty rose 0.6 percent, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.49 percent.
Among individual gainers ITC Ltd rose 1.68 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 2.95 percent.
But the Nifty fell 0.77 percent for the month, which was marked by a second consecutive monthly sales by foreign investors. That sent the index down 1.44 percent for April-June, the first quarterly fall since July-September 2013 when India was in the midst of a currency crisis.
Sensex fell 0.17 percent in June and declined 0.63 percent for the April-June quarter.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.