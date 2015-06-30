A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

MUMBAI India's stock markets rose on Tuesday, snapping a two-day losing streak, as window-dressing at the end of the month and the quarter propped up shares even as overall sentiment remained weak because of continued concerns about a Greek default.

The broader Nifty rose 0.6 percent, while the benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.49 percent.

Among individual gainers ITC Ltd rose 1.68 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd gained 2.95 percent.

But the Nifty fell 0.77 percent for the month, which was marked by a second consecutive monthly sales by foreign investors. That sent the index down 1.44 percent for April-June, the first quarterly fall since July-September 2013 when India was in the midst of a currency crisis.

Sensex fell 0.17 percent in June and declined 0.63 percent for the April-June quarter.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)