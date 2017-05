People walk out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex slipped on Thursday after earlier rising to its highest intraday level in nearly 2-1/2 months as software exporters fell after revenue warnings by rivals and eurozone worries led to concerns about June-quarter results.

The BSE sub index for software stocks fell 0.41 percent.

The 30-share Sensex fell 0.27 percent after earlier marking its highest daily level since April 20, while the 50-share Nifty lost 0.1 percent.

