A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

India's stock markets edged higher on Friday led by gains in select blue-chips including HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS), but closed 1.5 percent lower for the week as China's stock market rout and concerns over Greece made investors skittish.

The BSE Sensex ended the day 0.32 percent higher while the Nifty ended up 0.38 percent.

For the week, the BSE Sensex fell 1.54 percent while the Nifty was down 1.47 percent.

(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Sunil Nair)