Old-guard retail back in the cross hairs
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
India's stock markets ended nearly 0.5 percent lower on Monday as concerns about a deficient monsoon and weak rupee curtailed optimism around likely strong GDP data due later in the day.
The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.41 percent lower, while the broader Nifty fell 0.38 percent.
The BSE Sensex lost 6.51 percent in August and the Nifty shed 6.58 percent, their worst monthly performance since November 2011.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Mumbai; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW YORK A glance at the U.S. stock market's main measure for the health of retailers suggests all is well among those companies in the business of peddling stuff directly to consumers.
YOKOHAMA, Japan Japan's economy still needs support from ultra-loose monetary policy despite budding signs of recovery, a senior IMF official said, stressing that it was premature for the central bank to consider withdrawing stimulus any time soon.