People walk pass the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building displaying India's benchmark share index on its facade, in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

India's stock markets ended nearly 0.5 percent lower on Monday as concerns about a deficient monsoon and weak rupee curtailed optimism around likely strong GDP data due later in the day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex closed 0.41 percent lower, while the broader Nifty fell 0.38 percent.

The BSE Sensex lost 6.51 percent in August and the Nifty shed 6.58 percent, their worst monthly performance since November 2011.

