MUMBAI The BSE Sensex climbed 0.5 percent early on Monday, led by software exporters, energy major Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and telecoms companies.

Mobile operators Bharti Airtel (BRTI.NS) and Idea Cellular (IDEA.NS) rose between 1.5 percent and 3.5 percent after the telecoms tribunal gave them temporary respite by asking the government to not take any coercive action over an order to ban 3G roaming pacts among companies until the next hearing on January 3.

GVK Power rallied 9 percent after the Economic Times reported Singapore's Changi Airports Groups is in talks to buy a 26 percent stake in the airport business of the Indian company.

The main 30-share BSE index was up 0.45 percent at 15,809.98 by 0349 GMT, with 27 of its components rising.

The 50-share NSE index was up 0.42 percent at 4,734.10.

