MUMBAI The BSE Sensex dropped early on Thursday in line with subdued global markets, and investors braced for volatile trading on the last day for settlement of monthly derivative contracts.

At 9:17 a.m. (0347 GMT), the main 30-share BSE index was down 0.4 percent at 15,668.78, with 24 of its components falling.

The 50-share NSE index was down 0.5 percent at 4,683.75.

(Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)