A man looks at a screen across the road displaying the election results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai May 16, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty ended higher, hitting record highs for the fourth straight day, led by blue-chip stocks, tracking a global rally after the European Central Bank launched a landmark bond-buying stimulus programme that buoyed investors' risk appetite.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.94 percent to 29,278.84 after marking a record high of 29,408.73. The index gained 4.1 percent for the week.

The broader Nifty closed up 0.85 percent at 8,835.60 after hitting an all-time high of 8,866.40 earlier in the session. It closed 3.8 percent for the week.

Both the indexes gained for the seventh consecutive session.

