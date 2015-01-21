Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty edged higher, hitting a record high for the second consecutive day and gaining for the fifth straight session, as blue-chips rose on hopes of additional monetary policy easing, while strong regional markets also helped.
Shares also benefitted on hopes of economic and fiscal reforms after the government said it would unveil its 2015/16 budget on Feb. 28.
The benchmark BSE Sensex gained 0.36 percent to 28,888.86. The index rose as much as 0.6 percent to hit a record high of 28,958.10.
The broader Nifty rose 0.39 percent to 8,729.50, after gaining as much as 0.53 percent earlier in the day to hit an all-time high of 8,741.85.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.