Asian shares edge up, on track for winning week
TOKYO Asian shares inched up Friday, hobbled by a downbeat day on Wall Street but still on track for weekly rises, while oil prices extended gains on hopes for output cuts.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex edged lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses in blue chips on rising bond yields in Europe, while export-oriented stocks dropped as the rupee rose above the key 64 level on inflows ahead of disinvestments in key companies.
German and U.S. bond yields surged to their highest in more than five months, making equities look more expensive in comparison to debt and keeping Asian stock markets subdued.
The rupee rose to as high as 63.81 per dollar versus its Wednesday's closing level of 64.00/01 ahead of inflows related to stake sales in power producer NTPC (NTPC.NS) and oil refiner Indian Oil Corp (IOC.NS).
The Sensex closed 0.17 percent lower after earlier falling as much as 1.1 percent, while the Nifty fell 0.14 percent after earlier losing up to 1.2 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)
HONG KONG Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd , the fourth biggest Indian lender by market capitalisation, is set to price a share offering at the top end of an indicative range, raising $901 million to bolster its balance sheet, IFR reported on Friday, citing a person close to the deal.