March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose on Friday, marking its second weekly gain, led by lenders such as State Bank of India after the government defended its reforms approach and on continued hopes the Reserve Bank would lower interest rates in June.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.43 percent, while the broader Nifty gained 0.46 percent on Friday.
Both the indexes also marked their second straight weekly gain, with the Nifty rising 0.86 percent and the BSE Sensex up 0.8 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
NEW DELHI India could save as much as $60 billion in energy costs by 2030 and one gigatonne of carbon emissions between 2017 and 2030 by adopting more electric and shared vehicles, according to a report released on Friday by the country's leading think-tank.