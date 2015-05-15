MUMBAI The BSE Sensex rose on Friday, marking its second weekly gain, led by lenders such as State Bank of India after the government defended its reforms approach and on continued hopes the Reserve Bank would lower interest rates in June.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.43 percent, while the broader Nifty gained 0.46 percent on Friday.

Both the indexes also marked their second straight weekly gain, with the Nifty rising 0.86 percent and the BSE Sensex up 0.8 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)