MUMBAI The BSE Sensex ended nearly 1 percent lower on Friday, dragged down by ICICI Bank(ICBK.NS) on concerns over its exposure to debt-laden Jaiprakash Group, while Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) fell ahead of its quarterly results later in the day.

ICICI Bank fell 4 percent after CARE downgraded Jaiprakash Associates (JAIA.NS) debt, while Reliance Industries fell 1.6 percent.

The BSE Sensex ended down 0.91 percent, while the Nifty closed 0.79 percent lower.

For the week, the Sensex lost 1.23 percent, while the Nifty shed 1 percent.

