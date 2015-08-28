Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

India’s stock markets rose on Friday on the back of upbeat U.S. economic data, but posted their biggest weekly decline in nearly three months, bruised by a global selloff earlier this week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.61 percent higher, while the broader Nifty gained 0.67 percent.

Both indexes recorded their third consecutive weekly falls with the Sensex losing 3.56 percent and the Nifty shedding 3.59 percent, marking their biggest weekly declines since June 5.

The two indexes had hit their lowest intraday levels in about a year on Tuesday.

