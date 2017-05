Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets snapped a two-day losing streak to end slightly higher as investors bought beaten-down bank stocks, but capped gains ahead of the monthly derivatives contracts expiry on Thursdsay.

The broader Nifty ended 0.43 percent higher after rising as much as 0.91 percent earlier in the session.

The benchmark Sensex gained 0.67 percent at close, after gaining as much as 1.1 percent.

