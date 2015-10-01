A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets edged higher on Thursday, marking their third straight day of gains, led by a rise in software exporters as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) and Infosys (INFY.NS) gained after rival HCL Technologies' (HCLT.NS) revenue warning.

Drugmakers such as Lupin (LUPN.NS) also rose on hopes of better-than-expected earnings in September-quarter due to favourable currency moves.

The benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.25 percent higher, giving up most of its intra-day gains of 1.1 percent on profit-taking.

The broader Nifty ended up 0.03 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)