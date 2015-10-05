Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI The BSE Sensex and Nifty rose more than 2 percent on Monday, posting their biggest single-day percentage gain in nearly nine months as expectations for a U.S. rate hike faded after weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data.

Indexes posted a fourth consecutive day of gains after earlier hitting their highest intraday levels since Aug. 21. Markets were closed on Friday for a public holiday.

The Sensex gained 2.15 percent to end at 26,785.55, while the Nifty rose 2.12 percent to end at 8,119.30. Both posted their biggest single daily gains since Jan. 15.

