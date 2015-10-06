Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets rose for a fifth consecutive session on Tuesday to mark their longest winning streak since mid-June as Tata Motors rose over optimism about its Jaguar Land Rover unit, while other blue-chips tracked gains in regional markets.

However, bigger gains were muted as benchmark indexes saw technical resistance at their respective 200-day exponential moving average, while profit-taking also weighed.

India's benchmark BSE index rose 0.55 percent to 26,932.88 points, while the broader Nifty advanced 0.41 percent to 8,152.90 points.

Both indices had earlier hit their highest intraday level since Aug. 21.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi in Mumbai; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)