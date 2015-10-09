A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets rose on Friday to post their biggest weekly gains since mid-June, tracking a rally in Asian markets after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting quelled expectations of an imminent U.S. rate hike.

A spurt in crude futures after an influential forecaster predicted that a market rally was not far off also lifted oil explorers such as Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS).

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.87 percent to 27,079.51, posting a 3.27 percent gain for the week, its biggest since the week ended on June 19 and a second consecutive weekly gain.

The broader Nifty rose 0.74 percent to 8,189.70, rising 3 percent for the week.

Both indexes had earlier hit their highest intraday levels since Aug. 21.

(Reporting by Himank Sharma)