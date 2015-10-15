A broker laughs while speaking to a colleague, as they trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday to post their first gaining session in four, as consumer demand-related firms such as Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) rose on hopes for a surge in sales during the coming festive season.

Maruti Suzuki shares rose 3 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) surged 8.2 percent, after unit Jaguar Land Rover reported a better-than-expected 3 percent sales growth for September.

The broader Nifty rose 0.88 percent to end at 8,179.50, after losing a combined 1 percent over the previous three sessions.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.86 percent to end at 27,010.14, after falling 1.1 percent over the previous three sessions.

