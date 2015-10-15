RBI begins 'corrective action' for IDBI Bank over bad loans
MUMBAI The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has initiated "prompt corrective action" for state-run IDBI Bank over its high bad loans and negative return on assets, the lender said on Tuesday.
MUMBAI India's stock markets rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday to post their first gaining session in four, as consumer demand-related firms such as Maruti Suzuki (MRTI.NS) rose on hopes for a surge in sales during the coming festive season.
Maruti Suzuki shares rose 3 percent. Meanwhile, Tata Motors Ltd (TAMO.NS) surged 8.2 percent, after unit Jaguar Land Rover reported a better-than-expected 3 percent sales growth for September.
The broader Nifty rose 0.88 percent to end at 8,179.50, after losing a combined 1 percent over the previous three sessions.
The benchmark BSE Sensex rose 0.86 percent to end at 27,010.14, after falling 1.1 percent over the previous three sessions.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi and Rafael Nam; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
NEW DELHI Saudi Aramco will reduce oil supplies to Asia by about 7 million barrels in June, a source said on Tuesday, as the oil giant cuts output as part of global supply pact and trims exports to meet rising domestic demand for power during hot summer months.