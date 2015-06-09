Dubai Aerospace to lease 10 ATRs to Air India subsidiary
DUBAI Government-controlled Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd (DAE) said on Monday it will lease 10 ATR 72-600 aircraft to a subsidiary of Air India.
MUMBAI The BSE Sensex fell on Tuesday to close at its lowest level in about eight months on worries China's potential inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Market index may tactically hurt portfolio flows.
The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 0.16 percent, while the Nifty lost 0.27 percent, marking their lowest close since October 2014.
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.