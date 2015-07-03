A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

MUMBAI India's stock markets hit their highest in 2-1/2 months on Friday and posted their third consecutive weekly gain given a Greece default is seen as factored in, while better-than-expected progress of the monsoon also helped sentiment.

Among gainers, HDFC Bank Ltd (HDBK.NS) rose 1.5 percent on relative valuations, while drugmaker Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) rose 1.7 percent after an acquisition in Russia.

The Nifty rose 0.47 percent to end at 8,484.90, after earlier hitting its highest level since April 23. It advanced 1.2 percent for the week.

The BSE Sensex rose 0.53 percent and closed at 28,092.79, after earlier hitting its highest level since April 20. It gained 1 percent for the week.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)