BRIEF-Vardhman Special Steels appoints Sachit Jain as vice-chairman
Says appointment of Sachit Jain, managing director as vice-chairman of the company
MUMBAI Dec 11 Indian shares fell on Thursday for a fourth session in five, with oil explorers leading the decline as global crude prices continued their recent tumble, while blue chips such as Infosys fell on profit-taking.
The benchmark BSE index provisionally fell 0.8 percent, while the broader NSE index ended 0.7 percent lower.
Shares in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation closed down 3.02 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd and Gail (India) fell 2.85 percent each. (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
By Susan Mathew April 28 Southeast Asian stock markets held steady on Friday with Singapore logging its fourth straight month of gains, while Indonesia posted its third straight winning month. Singapore shares eked out a small gain in the session despite data showing a rise in unemployment rate. Financials rose, with DBS Group adding 0.7 percent and United Overseas Bank 1.5 percent. The city-state's overall unemployment rate edged up to 2.3 percent in the first quarte