MUMBAI Dec 12 India's NSE index fell for a fifth session in six on Friday to post its worst weekly loss since July as oil explorers continued to slump after Brent crude prices slipped to below $63 a barrel.

The broader NSE index closed down 0.8 percent. For the week it lost 3.7 percent for its worst weekly performance since mid-July.

The benchmark BSE index provisionally ended 0.9 percent lower.

Shares of Gail (India) fell 4.5 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Reliance Industries Ltd slipped 3.28 percent and 2.54 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Dipika Lalwani and Himank Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)