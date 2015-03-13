MUMBAI, March 13 Indian shares fell nearly 1.5 percent on Friday, marking their biggest weekly fall this year, as lenders slumped after an increase in consumer inflation data raised concerns about interest rate cuts and sent bond yields surging.

The benchmark BSE index closed down 1.48 percent at 28,503.30, falling 3.2 percent in the week.

The broader NSE index ended 1.46 percent lower at 8.647.75. The index lost 3.3 percent during the week.

Both the indexes marked their worst weekly fall since the week ended Dec. 12, 2014.

