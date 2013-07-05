* BSE index gains 0.44 pct; NSE ends 0.53 pct higher
* Indexes close above 200-day moving average
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, July 5 Indian shares rose on Friday to
mark their second weekly gain as ITC rose after hiking prices
for one of its cigarette brands, while Hindustan Unilever
advanced to a record high after parent company Unilever
increased its stake in the Indian unit.
Sentiment was also helped as the indexes closed above their
200-day moving averages for a second day and afer foreign
investors bought shares worth 1.6 billion rupees ($26.6 million)
and equity derivatives worth 15 billion rupees on Thursday.
Foreign trading has become a key barometer for markets after
overseas funds sold 110.26 billion rupees worth of shares in
June as part of a sell-off in emerging markets and a slump in
the rupee to record lows.
Investors are now eyeing monthly U.S. employment data due
later in the day, while gearing up for a new earnings season
that begins next week when Infosys Ltd unveils its
June-quarter results on June 12.
"Market opened gap up on global cues as well as short
covering as Nifty was above 200 DMA. Next important trigger is
Infy results and before that market will remain lacklustre,"
said Kishor P. Ostwal, chairman and managing director at CNI
Research Ltd.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.44 percent, or 84.98
points, to end at 19,495.82, rising for a second consecutive
week with a gain of 0.51 percent.
The index erased its gains for the year at one point this
week, but Friday's rise left it up 0.35 percent for 2013.
The broader NSE index rose 0.53 percent, or 30.95
points, to end at 5,867.90, also gaining 0.44 percent for the
week. The index is down 0.63 percent for the year.
Both indexes ended above their 200-day moving averages, an
technical indication that is seen as portending support for
markets.
ITC Ltd rose 1.1 percent, a second day of gains,
after the company said on Thursday it had raised the price of
its Gold Flake Regular Filter cigarettes.
Reliance Industries Ltd gained 2.2 percent on
hopes that recent hefty increase in gas prices would improve its
earnings in the medium term.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd ended 1.3 percent higher,
having earlier hit a record 632 rupees, after Unilever said it
had acquired a little over two-thirds of the Indian unit, less
than the total amount it had offered to buy in the voluntary
tender offer.
Hopes about Hindustan Unilever's outlook and that Unilever
may eventually look to again acquire shares in the Indian unit
spurred the gains, analysts said.
Shares in Indian sugar companies rose after the government
decided to raise import duty on the sweetener to 15 percent from
10 to discourage overseas buying as ample supplies have sparked
a drop in local prices.
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gained 1.7 percent while
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd rose 2.4 percent on hopes that
their profitability would improve as a result of reduced import
competition.
Shares in Firstsource Solutions Ltd rose 8.2
percent, marking a second day of gains, after billionaire
investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a 3.8 percent stake in the
company via a bulk deal on Thursday, according to exchange data.
However, among stocks that fell, United Spirits ended 0.9
percent lower on profit taking after earlier hitting a record
2,626 rupees. Global drinks firm Diageo said on Thursday
it completed a share offering that failed to attract enough
investors given the low offer price.
