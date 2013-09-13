* BSE index falls 0.25 pct; NSE ends flat
* Traders lighten positions ahead of central bank events
* FIIs extend buying to a sixth day
* State-owned banks rise on relative valuations
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian shares fell for a second
day in a volatile session on Friday as blue chips including ITC
declined after the prime minister's economic panel said it would
be a challenge for the government to meet its fiscal deficit
target in the current year.
Also, traders lightened positions ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's decision on stimulus tapering and the RBI policy
review next week, even as foreign investors continue to pour
money in Indian shares.
Foreign institutional investors provisionally bought 9.30
billion rupees ($146.1 million) worth of Indian shares on
Thursday, bringing their total to nearly 66.7 billion rupees
over the previous six sessions, exchange data showed.
India's new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan will detail
his first monetary policy review on Sept. 20 with focus squarely
on whether the central bank will partly or wholly reverse its
cash tightening steps or give an indication on when they might
be rolled back.
Prior to that, the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Sept. 17-18
and is expected to trim its bond buying programme. Any delay in
the withdrawal of monetary stimulus will give a boost to risk
assets.
"We believe that some tapering off is already priced in and
to that extent, if the actual amount of tapering matches
expectation, it may not be taken negatively by the markets,"
said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak
Securities.
The first meeting of the RBI under the new governor will
also be an important trigger for the market, especially the
decision on interest rates, Shah added.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.25 percent, or 49.12
points, to end at 19,732.76, after gaining as much as 0.6
percent earlier in the day. The index ended 2.4 percent higher
for the week.
The broader NSE index fell 0.10 point to end flat at
5,850.60. It made a 3 percent gain for the week, marking its
third consecutive weekly gain.
As traders lightened positions ahead of macro events later
next week, ITC Ltd fell 1.5 percent.
IT shares fell on continued profit-taking after recent
outperformance and as rupee strengthened from the
record low of 68.85 to the dollar hit on Aug. 28.
The BSE IT index fell 1.43 percent, marking its
third consecutive day of declines.
Infosys Ltd lost 1.2 percent, while Wipro Ltd
slumped 3.5 percent.
Among private sector banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1
percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 0.8 percent lower.
However, India's state-owned banks rose on attractive
valuations compared to their private sector peers, dealers said.
State Bank of India Ltd gained 0.2 percent and Bank
of Baroda Ltd rose 1.9 percent.
Among midcap state-owned banks, Union Bank of India Ltd
gained 4.3 percent, while Oriental Bank of Commerce
Ltd ended 6 percent higher.
(Editing by Jijo Jacob)