* BSE index falls 0.25 pct; NSE ends flat * Traders lighten positions ahead of central bank events * FIIs extend buying to a sixth day * State-owned banks rise on relative valuations By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian shares fell for a second day in a volatile session on Friday as blue chips including ITC declined after the prime minister's economic panel said it would be a challenge for the government to meet its fiscal deficit target in the current year. Also, traders lightened positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision on stimulus tapering and the RBI policy review next week, even as foreign investors continue to pour money in Indian shares. Foreign institutional investors provisionally bought 9.30 billion rupees ($146.1 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, bringing their total to nearly 66.7 billion rupees over the previous six sessions, exchange data showed. India's new central bank chief Raghuram Rajan will detail his first monetary policy review on Sept. 20 with focus squarely on whether the central bank will partly or wholly reverse its cash tightening steps or give an indication on when they might be rolled back. Prior to that, the U.S. Federal Reserve meets on Sept. 17-18 and is expected to trim its bond buying programme. Any delay in the withdrawal of monetary stimulus will give a boost to risk assets. "We believe that some tapering off is already priced in and to that extent, if the actual amount of tapering matches expectation, it may not be taken negatively by the markets," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities. The first meeting of the RBI under the new governor will also be an important trigger for the market, especially the decision on interest rates, Shah added. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.25 percent, or 49.12 points, to end at 19,732.76, after gaining as much as 0.6 percent earlier in the day. The index ended 2.4 percent higher for the week. The broader NSE index fell 0.10 point to end flat at 5,850.60. It made a 3 percent gain for the week, marking its third consecutive weekly gain. As traders lightened positions ahead of macro events later next week, ITC Ltd fell 1.5 percent. IT shares fell on continued profit-taking after recent outperformance and as rupee strengthened from the record low of 68.85 to the dollar hit on Aug. 28. The BSE IT index fell 1.43 percent, marking its third consecutive day of declines. Infosys Ltd lost 1.2 percent, while Wipro Ltd slumped 3.5 percent. Among private sector banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 1 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 0.8 percent lower. However, India's state-owned banks rose on attractive valuations compared to their private sector peers, dealers said. State Bank of India Ltd gained 0.2 percent and Bank of Baroda Ltd rose 1.9 percent. Among midcap state-owned banks, Union Bank of India Ltd gained 4.3 percent, while Oriental Bank of Commerce Ltd ended 6 percent higher. (Editing by Jijo Jacob)