By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept. 17 India's benchmark index rose on
Tuesday, although on its lowest volume in nearly 1-1/2 months,
led by gains in technology shares that were aided by a weak
rupee and attractive short-term valuations due to the recent
underperformance of the sector.
Sentiment also got a boost as foreign institutional
investors bought $50.2 million worth of shares on Monday,
totalling nearly 70 billion rupees worth of inflows over the
previous eight sessions.
Deutsche Bank also said fears of foreign institutional
investors capitulation are receding following governor Raghuram
Rajan's recent announcements, supportive trade data and easing
investment facilitation in debt markets.
However, caution prevailed ahead of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's two-day policy meeting, at which it is widely expected
to begin withdrawing stimulus, followed by the central bank
policy review on Sept. 20.
"Nifty was showing indecision in range 5800-5850 today. Even
though it closed near 5850 level, volumes were much lower and
market breadth was weak," said Rakesh Goyal, senior vice
president at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd.
The outcome of the Federal Reserve meet and RBI policy
review will decide the market trend from here onwards, he added.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.31 percent, or 61.56
points, to end at 19,804.03, although on its lowest volumes
since Aug. 2, Thomson Reuters data showed.
The broader NSE index rose 0.17 percent, or 9.65
points, to end at 5,850.20, after earlier slipping below its
200-day moving average for a brief period.
Shares in Indian IT companies gained, tracking weakness in
the rupee and as recent underperformance made their short-term
valuations attractive, dealers said.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.4 percent,
Infosys Ltd gained 1 percent while Wipro Ltd
surged 5.1 percent.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gained 3.6 percent on
value buying after a ruling from the U.S. health regulator on
its Mohali factory triggered the worst single-day fall in its
stock on Monday, wiping off a third of its market
value.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd shares rose 3.6
percent after the company said U.S. health regulator approved
its generic version of Celgene Corporation's anti-cancer Drug
Vidaza which had U.S. sales of $378.5 million for twelve months
ending July, according to IMS Health.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd ended 2.1 percent higher
after the company said it had sold its majority stake in a
highway construction unit for about 2.22 billion rupees, which
will help the company reduce its debt.
However, among decliners, India's gold-based non-banking
lenders slumped after the Reserve Bank of India tightened rules
on Monday for such companies, in line with the recommendations
of an internal panel.
Muthoot Finance Ltd plunged 8 percent, while
Manappuram Finance Ltd fell 5 percent.
Bank shares also edged lower ahead of key central bank
meetings: ICICI Bank Ltd and State Bank of India Ltd
lost 0.8 percent each.
