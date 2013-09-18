* BSE index gains 0.8 pct; NSE ends 0.84 pct higher
* U.S. Fed expected to forge ahead with modest cuts to
stimulus
* India cbank to hold rates steady on Sept 20-Poll
* Goldman maintains 'underweight' on Indian shares
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Sept 18 Indian shares rose nearly 1
percent on Wednesday to mark their second straight day of gains
on continued foreign inflows, while stocks perceived as
defensive gained ahead of the conclusion of the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later in the day.
Markets expect the U.S. central bank to announce a slight
reduction in its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme,
while stressing that interest rates will stay low for a while.
The focus will next shift to Reserve Bank of India's
monetary policy review on Friday. Dealers would be interested to
see new Governor Raghuram Rajan's stance on the emergency cash
tightening steps the central bank initiated in mid-July.
He is expected to leave key policy rates unchanged in his
first policy review, continue with the cash tightening measures
to stabilise the rupee, and focus on checking runaway
inflation, a Reuters poll showed.
"More than the RBI policy, the Fed is in focus because our
biggest problem is rupee instability and RBI doesn't have enough
balance to support the rupee," said G. Chokkalingam, managing
director and chief investment officer at Centrum Wealth
Management.
Local monetary policy efforts would be to mitigate damages,
if any, due to global developments, Chokkalingam added.
Foreign institutional investors bought $55.44 million worth
of Indian shares on Tuesday, data from the markets regulator
showed, totalling more than $72 billion rupees worth of buying
over the previous nine sessions.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.8 percent, or 158.13
points, to end at 19,962.16, marking its second consecutive day
of gains.
The broader NSE index rose 0.84 percent, or 49.25
points, to end at 5,899.45.
Goldman Sachs, however, remains "underweight" on Indian
shares in its Asia Pacific portfolio and maintains its NSE index
target at 5,700, saying the macro outlook remains
challenged, which coupled with tighter financial conditions, may
lead to lower valuations.
Shares in consumer goods makers and drug companies,
perceived as defensive, gained as anxiety built up ahead of the
close of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meet.
Cigarette maker ITC Ltd gained 1.4 percent, while
Hindustan Unilever Ltd rose 2.2 percent.
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gained 2.1 percent
following the U.S. drug regulator's approval for selling a
generic version of Celgene Corp's anti-cancer drug
Vidaza. DRL shares rose 3.6 percent on Tuesday.
Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd gained 1.4 percent on
value buying for the second day after a ruling from the U.S.
health regulator on its Mohali factory triggered the worst
single-day fall in its stock on Monday, wiping off a third of
its market value.
Other pharmaceutical shares gained too. Cipla Ltd
ended 1.2 percent higher, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd rose 0.9 percent.
GMR Infrastructure Ltd rose 2.3 percent, adding to
Tuesday's 2.1 percent gain after the company said it had sold
its majority stake in a highway construction unit for about 2.22
billion rupees ($35 million), which will help the company reduce
its debt.
Coal India Ltd rose 1.3 percent on expectations of
positive announcements from its annual shareholders meeting
later in the day, dealers said.
JSW Steel Ltd shares rose 0.8 percent after J.P.
Morgan upgraded the stock to "overweight" from "neutral" and
raised its target price to 850 rupees from 720, citing rupee
boost to export earnings followed by margin expansion from new
projects.
Among stocks that fell, HCL Technologies Ltd lost
0.8 percent, falling for a third session in four, on
profit-taking after hitting its all-time high of 1,081.85 rupees
on Sept. 12.
Non-banking lenders slumped for a second day after the
Reserve Bank of India tightened rules for loans against gold on
Monday.
Muthoot Finance Ltd fell 6.4 percent, adding to
Tuesday's 8 percent plunge, while Manappuram Finance Ltd
fell nearly 5 percent for the second day.
