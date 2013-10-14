* BSE index gains 0.38 pct; NSE ends 0.27 pct higher * Indian shares extend gaining streak to a fifth day * Tech scrips continue to make record highs * Infosys 2nd biggest weighting in BSE index * Smaller banks gain on foreign investment hopes By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 14 Indian shares rose on Monday, marking their highest close in nearly one month, as technology stocks continued to make record highs after Infosys cheered the sector on Friday by raising the lower end of its fiscal 2014 revenue outlook. Shares are expected to be influenced by companies reporting July-September earnings, including Reliance Industries Ltd later in the day and HDFC Bank Ltd on Tuesday. The technology sector-led rise on Monday trumped data showing India's headline inflation accelerated to a seven-month high of 6.46 percent in September, driven by higher food prices. Accelerating inflation is raising expectations that the Reserve Bank of India will raise interest rates by 25 basis points on Oct. 29, which would mark its second consecutive hike in as many months. Uncertainty about the monetary policy could constrain further gains in shares, some analysts said, while any disappointment in earnings could also spark a pullback. "Markets are not looking cheap anymore and, therefore, disappointment on the part of September-quarter corporate earnings may lead to a correction," said Nilesh Shetty, associate fund manager at Quantum Asset Management Company. The benchmark BSE index rose 0.38 percent, or 78.95 points, to end at 20,607.54, marking its highest close since Sept. 19. The broader NSE index rose 0.27 percent, or 16.50 points, to end at 6,112.70, rising for a fifth consecutive day. Infosys Ltd ended 1.5 percent higher, marking its highest close since January 2011, as investors continued cheering the change to the lower end of its revenue guidance. The stock also overtook Reliance Industries Ltd as the second-biggest weighting in the benchmark index. Reliance gained 0.8 percent ahead of its September-quarter results later in the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended up 4.3 percent after marking its all-time high of 2,225 rupees. Tech Mahindra Ltd ended 0.6 percent higher after making its record high of 1,585.50 rupees after the Reserve Bank of India late on Friday raised the company's foreign ownership limit to 45 percent from 35 percent for equity shares and convertible debt. Among other IT stocks, Wipro Ltd rose 2.6 percent after marking its highest level since April 2000, while HCL Technologies Ltd ended 0.2 percent higher. HDFC Bank Ltd rose 0.9 percent a day ahead of its July-September earnings. Shares in small and mid-sized Indian banks rallied on media reports quoting RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan saying the central bank will unveil over the next few weeks reforms in the banking sector that would allow foreign lenders to take over smaller domestic ones. South Indian Bank rose 10.2 percent, while Karnataka Bank surged 17.1 percent and City Union Bank ended 5.5 percent higher. Tata Motors Ltd ended 1.3 percent higher after making its all-time high of 393.30 rupees following the company's statement that its group global wholesales stood at 87,316 vehicles in September. However, among stocks that fell, Wockhardt Ltd dropped 5 percent to its daily lower limit after Britain's drug authorities revoked their approval for one of its key plants IDFC Ltd also ended 1.4 percent lower after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy" and reduced its target price to 110 rupees from 150 rupees citing challenging operating environment. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Elusive U.S. debt deal pushes dollar lower v. yen * Brent eases towards $111 on China economy, US budget * U.S. debt doubts keep lid on shares, yen rises * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)