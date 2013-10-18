* BSE index gains 2.29 pct; NSE ends 2.37 pct higher * Indian shares mark third consecutive week of gains * Foreign investors buy Indian shares for tenth day * LIC to invest 400 bln rupees in equities in FY14-Chairman By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 18 Indian shares gained more than 2 percent on Friday to their highest close in nearly three years as banks rose on value-buying while blue chips gained as foreign investors extended their buying streak to a tenth consecutive session. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought 11.09 billion rupees ($181 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday, a tenth consecutive session of purchases that bought their total to 78.47 billion rupees ($1.28 billion), regulatory and exchange data show. Sentiment was also bolstered after Life insurance Corp of India Chairman S.K. Roy told television channel CNBC TV18 the state-run insurer will invest 400 billion rupees ($6.53 billion) in domestic equities in fiscal 2014. Gains also tracked global shares which rose to a five-year high on expectations the Federal Reserve will keep its stimulus in place for longer following the confidence-sapping U.S. fiscal impasse. "You can't argue with liquidity, the flow of money seems to be pushing concerns such as weak macro, RBI and earnings on the back burner," said Deven Choksey, managing director at K R Choksey Securities. The benchmark BSE index surged 2.29 percent, or 467.38 points, to end at 20,882.89, marking its highest close since November 2010. The index rose 1.7 percent for the week The broader NSE index rose 2.37 percent, or 143.50 points, to end at 6,189.35, marking its biggest single-day percentage gain in a month. It rose 1.5 percent for the week, notching up a third consecutive weekly gain. Banks were among the leading gainers, sending the NSE bank index up 3.95 percent. The bank index fell 17.2 percent in the September quarter. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 4.6 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd rose 3.4 percent. Blue chips also gained, with Reliance Industries Ltd rising 2.9 percent while Tata Steel Ltd surging 6.1 percent. Larsen & Toubro Ltd rose 4.2 percent. The company after market hours reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating analyst estimates, as it booked increased revenue despite a weak domestic economy. Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd rose 3.1 percent and Zee Entertainment Ltd ended 1.4 percent higher ahead of their July-September earnings results on Monday. Sesa Sterlite Ltd rose 5.8 percent after UBS initiated coverage of the stock with a "buy" rating and a target price of 220 rupees, citing upcoming earnings drivers including stake purchase in cash-rich subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd . Some investors also bought defensive sectors such as drugmakers and consumer good stocks expecting uncertainty ahead of the RBI's policy review at the end of the month, where it is largely expected to raise the repo rate by 25 basis points, its second consecutive monthly hike. Lupin Ltd gained 0.9 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended 1.9 percent higher. In consumer goods stocks, ITC Ltd rose 2.6 percent. However, among decliners, Wockhardt Ltd fell 0.7 percent after Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency recalled five prescription-only drugs made by the company after it found deficiencies in manufacturing procedures at its Chikalthana factory. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar slides to 8-1/2 month lows on US economy worries * Oil flat at $109 on uncertain China demand outlook * U.S. relief, China growth take shares to 5-yr high * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)