By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 21 Indian shares rose on Monday to
their highest in nearly three years as Larsen & Toubro surged
after the company maintained its revenue guidance for this
fiscal year, while sentiment was also boosted as foreign
investors remained net buyers for an eleventh consecutive
session.
Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth
17.24 billion rupees on Friday, marking their biggest single-day
buying in over a month, and bringing the total to 92.82 billion
Indian rupees ($1.52 billion) in eleven sessions, regulatory
data show.
Gains also tracked global shares that rose to five-year
highs as investors looked ahead to a deluge of U.S. data for
clues on when the Federal Reserve will begin scaling back its
stimulus.
Traders say so far foreign flows and better-than-expected
quarterly earnings have offset concerns that the Reserve Bank of
India might raise interest rates in its next monetary policy
review on Oct. 29.
"Surprisingly FII money is coming despite industry
deceleration. There are a lot of questions and concerns on macro
but so far the answer has been only liquidity," said G.
Chokkalingam, managing director and chief investment officer at
Centrum Wealth Management.
RBI cutting short term liquidity rates has been a silver
lining as well, added Chokkalingam.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.05 percent, or 11
points, to end at 20,893.89, its highest close since November
2010.
The broader NSE index rose 0.25 percent, or 15.60
points, to end at 6,204.95, closing above the psychologically
important 6,200 level.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd shares surged 6.1 percent
after it maintained its revenue growth forecast of 15 percent
for the current fiscal year to March, after reporting on Friday
a 7 percent annual rise in recurring net profit for the three
months to Sept. 30
Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd rose 0.2
percent, after earlier falling as much as 1.9 percent after it
said its September-quarter net profit rose by 10 percent to
12.66 billion rupees
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd rose 5.4 percent
after it said its September-quarter consolidated net profit rose
by 25.5 percent to 2.36 billion rupees, beating some analysts
estimates.
Asian Paints Ltd rose 5.9 percent after its
September-quarter consolidated net profit rose by 36.8 percent
to 3.27 billion rupees, beating analysts' estimates.
Hindalco Industries Ltd gained 3.1 percent after
Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's office said he was satisfied
with the outcome of the process of allocating coal blocks to
certain companies, dealers said.
Last week Hindalco said it was being investigated in a coal
block allocation case, adding it had followed every process
required in the coal block allocation procedure.
Among stocks that fell, technology shares declined on
profit-taking after touching record highs last week. HCL
Technologies Ltd lost 1.7 percent while Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.3 percent.
Shares in UltraTech Cement Ltd ended 0.3 percent
lower, having earlier slumped as much as 4.7 percent after the
country's largest cement maker posted a 52 percent fall in net
profit for the July-September quarter.
($1 = 61.2450 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)