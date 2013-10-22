* BSE index falls 0.14 pct; NSE ends 0.03 pct lower * Hero MotoCorp operating profit may lag estimates - StarMine * Foreign investors extend buying streak to a twelfth day * Third Wockhardt India plant hit by export restrictions By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian shares edged lower on Tuesday, backing away slightly from near three-year highs hit in the previous session, as Hero MotoCorp fell a day ahead of its quarterly earnings, while caution prevailed ahead of a key U.S. monthly jobs report. The U.S. non-farm payrolls report later in the day may help calibrate bets on when the Federal Reserve would start the expected tapering of its monetary stimulus. At home, traders are also growing cautious ahead of earnings from major companies such as ICICI Bank and ITC Ltd , while the Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its policy review on Oct. 29. Still, sentiment remains buoyed as foreign investors continue to purchase Indian shares, remaining net buyers for a twelfth consecutive session on Monday for a combined total of 103.1 billion rupees ($1.68 billion), according to regulatory and exchange data show. "Earnings from better business except pharmaceuticals are out, so expect some short-term correction given recent gains" said Paras Adenwala, managing director and principal portfolio manager at Capital Portfolio Advisors. The benchmark BSE index edged down 0.14 percent, or 28.92 points, to end at 20,864.97 after hitting its highest level since November 2010 on Monday. The broader NSE index drifted down 0.03 percent, or 2.15 points, to end at 6,202.80. Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell 1.6 percent ahead of its July-September earnings due on Wednesday. Hero may miss the consensus operating profit forecast for the July-September quarter, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data. Reliance Industries Ltd fell 1 percent on profit-taking after rising more than 5 percent in the last three consecutive sessions until Monday. Wockhardt Ltd fell 4 percent after Britain's drug regulator revoked the quality compliance certificate for one of its factory in India, the drugmaker said on Tuesday, the third of its plants to be hit by export restrictions this year. Karnataka Bank Ltd fell 5 percent after its September quarter profit plunged 75 percent to 289.5 million rupees. However among stocks that gained, Yes Bank Ltd rose 3.7 percent after its net profit rose 21.2 percent to 3.71 billion rupees, beating analysts' estimates. Indian sugar companies rallied after global raw sugar futures spiked to a one-year high after a fire engulfed four warehouses in Brazil's Santos port, jeopardizing a fifth of monthly exports from the top producer's main terminal. Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 10.3 percent, Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd gained 4.2 percent, while Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd rose 1.5 percent. Wipro Ltd rose 1.7 percent ahead of its July-September earnings later in the day. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar holds near lows before U.S. jobs data * U.S. oil hits 3-1/2-mth low below $99 on stock build * Dollar inches higher ahead of U.S. jobs data * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)