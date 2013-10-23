* BSE index falls 0.47 pct; NSE ends 0.39 pct lower
* Wipro profit beats forecast, but not enough for investors
* GAIL gains on subsidy exemption media report
* FIIs remain net buyers of Indian shares
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 23 Indian shares fell on Wednesday,
easing for a second consecutive session, as blue chips such as
Tata Motors and software services exporters declined on
profit-taking after indexes this week hit their highest in
nearly three years.
The falls also tracked lower Asian shares due to concerns
over tighter Chinese monetary policy. A policy adviser to the
People's Bank of China told Reuters the authority may tighten
cash conditions in the financial system to address the inflation
risks, while the central bank refrained from supplying cash to
money markets for the second day running.
Traders are also growing cautious ahead of earnings from
non-information technology companies, while the Reserve Bank of
India is due to hold its policy review on Oct. 29
"It's natural for profit-taking to happen after Indian
markets rose to near record highs due to a global rally, while
any sort of strong domestic macro data was mostly absent," said
Phani Sekhar, fund manager of portfolio management services at
Angel Broking.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.47 percent, or 97.09
points, to end at 20,767.88, retreating for a second day after
marking its highest level since November 2010 on Monday.
The broader NSE index fell 0.39 percent, or 24.45
points, to end at 6,178.35, falling for a second consecutive
session, also closing below psychologically important level of
6,200.
On a more positive note, foreign investors remained net
buyers for a thirteenth consecutive session after buying 7.94
billion rupees ($128.7 million) worth of shares on Tuesday,
bringing their total to about 110 billion rupees ($1.78 billion)
during that period, regulatory and exchange data showed.
Among individual shares, Wipro Ltd fell 4.3
percent after the company's July-September revenue in dollar
terms grew 2.7 percent sequentially, lagging other major IT
services exporters, dealers said.
Other IT stocks also slumped on profit-taking. Tata
Consultancy Services Ltd fell 1.4 percent, while
Infosys Ltd lost 0.5 percent and HCL Technologies Ltd
ended 0.2 percent lower.
The NSE index for IT shares had risen 45.4 percent
in 2013 compared with the NSE index's returns of 4.6 percent as
of Tuesday's close.
Among other blue chips, Tata Motors Ltd fell 1.4
percent on profit-taking after hitting a record high of 393.30
rupees last week.
Cairn India Ltd shares fell 3.5 percent after
Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to "neutral" from
"outperform", saying its July-September profit-after-tax and
revenue missed estimates.
Exide Industries Ltd shares fell 2.2 percent after
the company said its September-quarter net profit fell 1.3
percent to 1.19 billion rupees.
However, shares in state-owned companies surged on
expectations that the government would demand sharply higher
dividend payments this fiscal year, according to traders.
Hindustan Copper Ltd surged 10.9 percent, while
Dredging Corp of India Ltd jumped 5 percent to its
maximum daily limit.
Meanwhile, GAIL (India) Ltd gained 3.9 percent
after the Economic Times reported the oil ministry has decided
to exempt the company from having to compensate state fuel
retailers for selling diesel, kerosene and cooking gas below
market rates, citing unnamed ministry officials.
Hero MotoCorp Ltd rose 0.9 percent after India's
largest two-wheeled vehicle maker, beat analyst estimates with a
9 percent rise in profit, the first gain in five quarters.
(Editing by Anand Basu)