By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 25 Indian shares fell on Friday,
failing to extend their third weekly gains, as some blue chip
shares such as Sun Pharmaceutical were hit by profit-taking
after marking their highest level since November 2010 earlier in
the week.
Shares gained nearly 5 percent in the last three weeks,
benefiting from a return of global risk appetite as poor U.S.
data has pushed back expectations of any tapering of the Federal
Reserve's monetary stimulus until 2014.
Foreign investors have continued to buy local shares,
remaining net buyers for a 15th consecutive session. Provisional
exchange data showed a net purchase of 9.91 billion rupees
($161.4 million) on Thursday, bringing the total to nearly 125
billion rupees during that period.
Traders expect volatility in coming days as concerns over
another interest rate hike by the Indian central bank in its
policy review on Oct. 29 and U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting
outcome on Oct. 30 take centre stage amid expiry of the October
derivative contracts.
Although earnings of drug exporters including Lupin Ltd
are expected to provide a relief.
"It is going to get volatile as expiry of derivatives
contracts and RBI policy are coming at a time when we are almost
virtually at lifetime highs," said Vivek Mahajan, head of
research at Aditya Birla Money.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.2 percent, or 41.91
points, to end at 20,683.52, also marking a weekly fall of 0.95
percent, snapping a three-week winning streak.
The broader NSE index fell 0.32 percent, or 19.45
points, to end at 6,144.90, marking its fourth consecutive day
of falls, also ending 0.7 percent lower for the week.
However, Deutsche Bank raised its December 2013 target for
India's benchmark BSE index to a record high at 22,000 points
from 21,000, saying investor pessimism earlier this year was
receding amid positive developments such as a good monsoon.
Among blue chip shares, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
fell 1.7 percent, while Tata Motors Ltd ended
0.8 percent down.
ITC Ltd shares fell 0.8 percent on concerns over
the company's volume growth, dealers said.
The company said its September-quarter net profit rose 21.7
percent to 22.31 billion rupees.
Hindustan Unilever Ltd also lost 2.6 percent a day
ahead of its July-September results.
Bharti Airtel Ltd's shares fell 1.8 percent after
rival Idea Cellular Ltd on Thursday reported lower
voice volumes in the July-September quarter from the previous
quarter. Idea shares also ended down 3 percent.
Idea shares also ended 1.9 percent lower.
Wockhardt Ltd shares fell 1.1 percent after the
company posted its smallest profit in six quarters, hurt by
curbs on shipping medicines to the United States and Britain
from one of its factories after their health regulators
identified deficiencies at the plant.
GAIL (India) Ltd fell 2.4 percent after its
July-September profit fell by 7 percent to 9.16 billion rupees.
However among stocks that gained, ICICI Bank Ltd
ended 0.13 percent higher after India's largest private-sector
lender by assets, beat analyst estimates by posting quarterly
profit gain of around 20.1 percent, as an appetite for cars and
homes led to higher credit growth.
(Editing by Anand Basu)