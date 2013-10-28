* BSE index falls 0.55 pct; NSE ends 0.71 pct lower * Interest rate-sensitive stock slump ahead of RBI policy * Foreign investors buy shares for 16th consecutive session * Indian gold finance companies up on talk of hike in loan limit By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 28 Indian shares fell on Monday for a fifth consecutive session to mark their lowest close in nearly 1-1/2 weeks, as lenders and other interest rate-sensitive shares declined a day before the central bank's monetary policy review. The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its lending rate by a quarter percentage point for a second straight month to combat inflation despite the country's sputtering economic growth, a Reuters poll showed. Traders said that risk aversion was also pronounced ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Oct. 29-30 and the expiry of the October derivative contracts on Oct. 31. However, foreign investors remained net buyers for a 16th consecutive session. Provisional exchange data showed a net purchase of 6.27 billion rupees ($102 million) worth of shares on Friday, bringing the total to nearly 134.2 billion rupees during that period. "The market felt jitters ahead of the RBI policy meeting. And a 25 bps repo rate hike is widely expected by the Street. What would be interesting is other news that RBI comes out with, in terms of fresh developments in the banking sector," said Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and Securities. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.55 percent, or 113.24 points, to end at 20,570.28, a fifth straight session of fall after a string of near-three year highs last week. The broader NSE index fell 0.71 percent, or 43.80 points, to end at 6,101.10. Banking stocks fell on risk aversion ahead of the RBI's policy review, although the central bank is expected to further ease short-term interest rates. State Bank of India Ltd fell 2.7 percent, while Bank of Baroda Ltd slumped 4.3 percent. Private sector banks also fell, with HDFC Bank Ltd and ICICI Bank Ltd down 0.7 percent each. Among real estate developers, DLF Ltd fell 3.3 percent, while Unitech Ltd ended 3.2 percent lower. Consumer goods shares fell as July-September sales volume growth was seen muted, analysts said. ITC Ltd slumped 3.6 percent on Monday after its quarterly results on Friday. The sectoral fall dragged down Hindustan Unilever Ltd , which ended 0.8 percent lower after earlier rising as much as 4.2 percent after sales volumes grew in line with expectations. Colgate Palmolive India Ltd shares fell 3.8 percent after its July-September net profit fell by 24.5 percent. Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell 1.2 percent after Bloomberg News reported the drug maker had received queries from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over quality control at a U.S. subsidiary. Among the gainers, Indian finance companies which provide loans against gold rallied on speculation that the central bank may allow them to lend 75 percent of the value of jewellery compared with 60 percent earlier, traders said. Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd and Muthoot Finance Ltd rose 5 percent to hit their daily upper trading limit. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar index weakens, Fed view may accelerate selloff * Brent climbs above $107 on hopes of Fed tapering delay * Asian shares rebound on Wall St lead; yen softens * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)