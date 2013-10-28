* BSE index falls 0.55 pct; NSE ends 0.71 pct lower
* Interest rate-sensitive stock slump ahead of RBI policy
* Foreign investors buy shares for 16th consecutive session
* Indian gold finance companies up on talk of hike in loan
limit
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 28 Indian shares fell on Monday for
a fifth consecutive session to mark their lowest close in nearly
1-1/2 weeks, as lenders and other interest rate-sensitive shares
declined a day before the central bank's monetary policy review.
The Reserve Bank of India is expected to raise its lending
rate by a quarter percentage point for a second straight month
to combat inflation despite the country's sputtering economic
growth, a Reuters poll showed.
Traders said that risk aversion was also pronounced ahead of
the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting on Oct. 29-30 and the
expiry of the October derivative contracts on Oct. 31.
However, foreign investors remained net buyers for a 16th
consecutive session. Provisional exchange data showed a net
purchase of 6.27 billion rupees ($102 million) worth of shares
on Friday, bringing the total to nearly 134.2 billion rupees
during that period.
"The market felt jitters ahead of the RBI policy meeting.
And a 25 bps repo rate hike is widely expected by the Street.
What would be interesting is other news that RBI comes out with,
in terms of fresh developments in the banking sector," said
Milan Bavishi, head of research at Inventure Growth and
Securities.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.55 percent, or
113.24 points, to end at 20,570.28, a fifth straight session of
fall after a string of near-three year highs last week.
The broader NSE index fell 0.71 percent, or 43.80
points, to end at 6,101.10.
Banking stocks fell on risk aversion ahead of the RBI's
policy review, although the central bank is expected to further
ease short-term interest rates.
State Bank of India Ltd fell 2.7 percent, while
Bank of Baroda Ltd slumped 4.3 percent.
Private sector banks also fell, with HDFC Bank Ltd
and ICICI Bank Ltd down 0.7 percent each.
Among real estate developers, DLF Ltd fell 3.3
percent, while Unitech Ltd ended 3.2 percent lower.
Consumer goods shares fell as July-September sales volume
growth was seen muted, analysts said. ITC Ltd slumped
3.6 percent on Monday after its quarterly results on Friday.
The sectoral fall dragged down Hindustan Unilever Ltd
, which ended 0.8 percent lower after earlier rising as
much as 4.2 percent after sales volumes grew in line with
expectations.
Colgate Palmolive India Ltd shares fell 3.8
percent after its July-September net profit fell by 24.5
percent.
Shares of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd fell
1.2 percent after Bloomberg News reported the drug maker had
received queries from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration over
quality control at a U.S. subsidiary.
Among the gainers, Indian finance companies which provide
loans against gold rallied on speculation that the central bank
may allow them to lend 75 percent of the value of jewellery
compared with 60 percent earlier, traders said.
Shares of Manappuram Finance Ltd and Muthoot
Finance Ltd rose 5 percent to hit their daily upper
trading limit.
