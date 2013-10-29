* BSE index gains 1.74 pct; NSE ends 1.96 pct higher * Maruti surges after July-Sept earnings beat estimates * NSE bank index surges over 4 pct after RBI policy By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Oct 29 Indian shares rose almost 2 percent on Tuesday, snapping a five-day losing streak to hit their highest close in nearly three years, as lenders surged after the central bank raised interest rates in line with expectations. The Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, its second consecutive monthly hike, while bringing down short-term interest rates. Some traders had feared the central bank would raise interest rates more aggressively to combat inflation. Investors now await confirmation the U.S. Federal Reserve will stay on course with its $85 billion monthly asset purchase programme at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday. Most predict the U.S. central bank will delay any stimulus tapering until at least March. "This is more of a risk-on rally, which is ignoring the fact that RBI may hike rates further as growth picks up amid inflation," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.74 percent, or 358.73 points, to end at 20,929.01, marking its highest close since November 2010. The broader NSE index rose 1.96 percent, or 119.80 points, to end at 6,220.90, closing above the psychologically important 6,200 level. The NSE bank index jumped 4.4 percent, marking its biggest single day percentage gain since September. ICICI Bank Ltd rose 5.9 percent, while HDFC Bank Ltd ended 2.8 percent higher. Among state-owned banks, State Bank of India Ltd ended up 3.9 percent, while Punjab National Bank Ltd rose 4.8 percent. In other rate-sensitive sectors, Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 1.1 percent, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 3 percent. Real estate developers, DLF Ltd ended up 2.5 percent while Unitech Ltd rose 3.9 percent. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd jumped 8.1 percent, marking its biggest daily percentage gain since January 2012, after the country's biggest carmaker reported July-September net profit tripled from a year earlier, beating estimates. Cairn India Ltd rose 2.7 percent after Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 held within sight of a near one-week high as a sharp drop in Libyan oil exports rekindled worries over supply. Among stocks that fell, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ended 0.6 percent lower ahead of its July-September earnings later in the day. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar index climbs as Fed meeting looms; Aussie falls * Brent edges down but holds above $109 * Asian shares fall, dollar drifts ahead of Fed * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... .KS] S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.....TWX] Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..FRX/] Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds.. ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)