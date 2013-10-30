* BSE and NSE index gain 0.5 pct each
* Telecom shares surge on strong operating performance
* Dr.Reddy's marks all-time high a day ahead of earnings
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Oct 30 India's benchmark BSE index
closed at a record high on Wednesday as telecoms firms such as
Bharti Airtel surged after reporting higher margins, while
continued foreign inflows boosted sentiment.
The BSE index has now gained 21 percent since hitting an
intraday yearly low of 17,448.71 points on Aug. 28, a period
when the rupee was at record lows and the country
appeared in the midst of a crisis of confidence.
Yet the subsequent delay in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
tapering of its monetary stimulus and signs showing the economy
may have bottomed have sparked a revival, and the index, also
known as the Sensex, is only 0.8 percent away from a record high
of 21,206.77 points hit on Jan. 10, 2008.
"May was the month in which tapering fears first surfaced
and swept the rupee along. We feel that the Fed may not taper at
all till February. That means liquidity will continue to flow,
charming our markets," said Jyotheesh Kumar, executive
vice-president of HDFC Securities.
Trading could turn more volatile on Thursday after the
outcome of the U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting overnight and
the expiry of domestic derivatives.
The benchmark BSE index rose 0.5 percent, or 104.96
points, to end at 21,033.97, a record closing high.
The broader NSE index also rose 0.5 percent, or
30.80 points, to end at 6,251.70, marking its second consecutive
day of gains.
Foreign investors were net buyers for an 18th consecutive
session on Tuesday, bringing their total buying to nearly 150
billion rupees ($2.44 billion) during that period.
Among telecoms companies, Tata Communications Ltd
jumped 10.2 percent after its July-September operating profit
beat expectations, while Bharti Airtel Ltd surged 5.5
percent after its September-quarter operating margin grew 32
percent.
Drugmaker Lupin Ltd rose 1.4 percent after its
quarterly consolidated net profit rose nearly 40 percent,
beating analysts estimates.
Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd gained 3.9 percent
after earlier marking its all-time high at 2,544.60 rupees, a
day ahead of its July-September earnings.
Havells India Ltd rose 7.3 percent after the
company said quarterly profit rose by 45 percent to 1.26 billion
rupees.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended 0.1 percent higher,
adding to Tuesday's gains of 8.1 percent, after the country's
biggest carmaker said net profit tripled from a year earlier,
beating estimates.
Among stocks that fell, shoemaker Bata India Ltd
lost 0.8 percent after its quarterly net profit rose by 17
percent to 375.9 million rupees, lagging analyst estimates.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd ended 0.6 percent lower after
J.P.Morgan downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "overweight",
saying the current share price adequately discounts near-term
positives.
