MUMBAI Oct 31 India's benchmark BSE index rose on Thursday to mark a record closing high as state-run lenders such as State Bank of India rallied on hopes of stabilising asset quality and valuations.

The index rose to an intraday high of 21,205.44, just short of its all-time high of 21,206.77, made in January 2008.

Continued foreign buying has helped lift shares. Overseas investors were net buyers for a 19th consecutive session on Wednesday, bringing their total buying to nearly 160 billion rupees ($2.61 billion) during that period.

The benchmark index provisionally rose 0.51 percent to end at 21,141.80, a record closing high.

The broader NSE index ended up 0.76 percent, marking its third consecutive day of gains. (Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)