* BSE index down 0.33 pct; NSE ends 0.49 pct lower
* Power utilities slip on draft guidelines for sector
* FIIs buy Indian shares, derivatives worth $1 bln
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian shares retreated on
Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as a rally
sparked by the strong showing by the key opposition party in
state elections faded, with investors booking profits in
blue-chips such as ICICI Bank.
Results on Sunday showed the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya
Janata Party (BJP) swept three out of four key state elections
held since last month, delivering a blow to the ruling Congress
party and bolstering the prospects of opposition prime minister
candidate Narendra Modi in national polls due by May next year.
Some of the caution setting in was also tied to the
industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Thursday,
which will help set expectations ahead of the central bank's
policy review on Dec. 18.
Still on a positive note, foreign investors bought Indian
cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday, bringing
their total for the year so far to over 1 trillion rupees.
"I think market should consolidate before it picks up once
again on liquidity. A 25-basis-point rate increase by RBI is
already factored in," said Paras Adenwala, managing director and
principal portfolio manager at Capital Portfolio Advisors.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.33 percent, or 71.16
points, to end at 21,255.26, retreating from its record high of
21,483.74 made on Monday.
The broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent, or 31.05
points, to end at 6,332.85, from an all-time high of 6,415.25
hit on Monday.
Both indexes snapped a three-day winning streak with other
analysts uncertain about whether the rally can sustain this
week.
"Indian shares can look at some consolidation as traders
would digest sentiments, fundamentals, Fed tapering and RBI
policy," said Brenda Kelly, analyst at IG Markets in London,
late on Monday.
Shares that rallied on Monday turned into leading decliners
on Tuesday. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3.6 percent, Larsen
and Toubro Ltd lost 4.1 percent, while Bharat Heavy
Electricals Ltd ended 5 percent lower.
Bank shares fell 1.8 percent, retracing from
their six-month high made on Monday.
Axis Bank Ltd fell 3 percent while State Bank of
India ended 2.5 percent lower.
In addition, shares of electricity utilities dropped after
the power regulator tightened certain rules for tariffs and
operations for the sector in its draft 2014-19 guidelines. NTPC
Ltd slumped 11.4 percent.
Apart from NTPC, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd fell
2.9 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd declined 1.5
percent.
However, among stocks that rose, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd
gained 7.3 percent, having earlier risen as much as
9.7 percent, after the central bank on Monday allowed the
company to increase foreign investment limit on its shares.
