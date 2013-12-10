* BSE index down 0.33 pct; NSE ends 0.49 pct lower * Power utilities slip on draft guidelines for sector * FIIs buy Indian shares, derivatives worth $1 bln By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian shares retreated on Tuesday from record highs hit in the previous session as a rally sparked by the strong showing by the key opposition party in state elections faded, with investors booking profits in blue-chips such as ICICI Bank. Results on Sunday showed the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept three out of four key state elections held since last month, delivering a blow to the ruling Congress party and bolstering the prospects of opposition prime minister candidate Narendra Modi in national polls due by May next year. Some of the caution setting in was also tied to the industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Thursday, which will help set expectations ahead of the central bank's policy review on Dec. 18. Still on a positive note, foreign investors bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday, bringing their total for the year so far to over 1 trillion rupees. "I think market should consolidate before it picks up once again on liquidity. A 25-basis-point rate increase by RBI is already factored in," said Paras Adenwala, managing director and principal portfolio manager at Capital Portfolio Advisors. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.33 percent, or 71.16 points, to end at 21,255.26, retreating from its record high of 21,483.74 made on Monday. The broader NSE index fell 0.49 percent, or 31.05 points, to end at 6,332.85, from an all-time high of 6,415.25 hit on Monday. Both indexes snapped a three-day winning streak with other analysts uncertain about whether the rally can sustain this week. "Indian shares can look at some consolidation as traders would digest sentiments, fundamentals, Fed tapering and RBI policy," said Brenda Kelly, analyst at IG Markets in London, late on Monday. Shares that rallied on Monday turned into leading decliners on Tuesday. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3.6 percent, Larsen and Toubro Ltd lost 4.1 percent, while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd ended 5 percent lower. Bank shares fell 1.8 percent, retracing from their six-month high made on Monday. Axis Bank Ltd fell 3 percent while State Bank of India ended 2.5 percent lower. In addition, shares of electricity utilities dropped after the power regulator tightened certain rules for tariffs and operations for the sector in its draft 2014-19 guidelines. NTPC Ltd slumped 11.4 percent. Apart from NTPC, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd fell 2.9 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd declined 1.5 percent. However, among stocks that rose, Ess Dee Aluminium Ltd gained 7.3 percent, having earlier risen as much as 9.7 percent, after the central bank on Monday allowed the company to increase foreign investment limit on its shares. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Tighter money market conditions, ECB stance buoy euro * Brent rises toward $110; data shows China demand strong * Stocks lose grip on gains, euro scales heights * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)