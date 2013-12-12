* BSE index falls 1.16 pct; NSE ends 1.12 pct lower
* Tata Motors shares slump; JLR unit says to hike capex
* India's Just Dial gains on FTSE index entry
* GMR picks Citi, 3 others for $300-$350 mln airport
IPO-sources
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 12 Indian shares fell more than 1
percent on Thursday to mark a third consecutive day of declines
since hitting a record high at the start of the week as Tata
Motors slumped after saying its unit Jaguar Land Rover would
increase capital spending.
Rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank Ltd also
fell on caution ahead of retail inflation data later in the day,
which will be followed by wholesale inflation on Monday and is
seen as key for the central bank's policy review on Dec 18.
Tackling inflation will be a priority, India's finance
minister and central bank governor said on Wednesday, after high
prices contributed to painful losses for the ruling Congress
party in state elections.
Despite the fall, the sentiment remains that of 'buy on
dips' on hopes the domestic economy is looking at a trough and
on continued foreign investor flows which crossed the
1-trillion-rupee mark earlier this week.
"At domestic level, CAD is improving, rupee is stabilising
and GDP growth seems to have bottomed out. So while we are not
saying that we are out of the woods but believe that worst may
be behind us," said Dipak Acharya, Fund Manager of equities at
Baroda Pioneer AMC.
Acharya remains positive on Indian equities for 2014, but
adds that in the short term, there would be caution ahead of the
Federal Reserve meeting and the central bank's monetary policy
review.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1.16 percent, or
245.80 points, to end at 20,925.61, to mark its lowest close
since Dec 4.
The broader NSE index fell 1.12 percent, or 70.85
points, to end at 6,237.05, closing below the psychologically
important 6,300 level.
Both indexes also marked their biggest single-day fall since
Nov 21.
Tata Motors Ltd slumped 5 percent after the auto
maker said luxury unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd would
increase its capital spending to around 3.5 billion pounds to
3.7 billion pounds in fiscal year 2015 from an estimated 2.75
billion pounds in fiscal 2014.
Among rate-sensitive stocks, ICICI Bank fell 2.2 percent
while State Bank of India Ltd lost 1.09 percent.
Capital good makers fell on caution ahead of industrial
output data, also due out later in the day.
Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 1.4 percent lower,
adding to the 1.8 percent fall in the previous session, while
Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 0.5 percent, adding
to Wednesday's 2.1 percent decline.
However, among stocks that gained, GMR Infrastructure Ltd
rose 1.4 percent after it hired four banks including
Citigroup and JPMorgan to manage the listing of its airport
business that is expected to raise $300-$350 million, sources
with direct knowledge of the matter said.
Also, GMR Infrastructure and contractor Megawide
Construction Corp are the likely winners of a $400
million airport terminal tender, the biggest so far under the
Philippines' public-private partnership programme.
Shares in search service provider Just Dial Ltd
gained 1.5 percent after index compiler FTSE said it will
include the stock in its FTSE AllCap index, effective from the
start of trading on Dec. 23.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Euro squeezed higher, Swedish crown dips
* Brent steady above $109, awaits Fed move on tapering
* European shares slip on Fed jitters
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Sunil Nair)