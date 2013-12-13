* BSE index falls 1 pct; NSE ends 1.1 pct lower
* Indexes erase election gains; back to exit-poll levels
* NSE index options suggest more downside in near term -
traders
* Tata Motors cheapest export-based bet in BSE index stocks
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 13 Indian shares fell on Friday to
mark their biggest weekly fall in nearly a month, as
rate-sensitive stocks such as ICICI Bank fell on caution ahead
of the central bank's policy review and the U.S. Federal Reserve
meet next week.
Stocks fell for a fourth consecutive day to come to pre-exit
poll levels after a pickup in retail inflation to its fastest
pace on record was seen forcing India's central bank to raise
interest rates for a third time on Wednesday.
Reserve Bank of India chief Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday
he was "very uncomfortable" with the inflation reading.
The fall also tracked global equities which headed for their
biggest two-week drop since June amid concerns the Fed could
start scaling back its stimulus as early as next week after its
two-day meet ends on Wednesday.
"While Fed taper fears led to declines in the middle of the
week, CPI inflation data further dampened sentiments on Friday,"
said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak
Securities.
Shah expects the RBI to increase rates by 25 basis points on
Dec. 18 when it meets for its monetary policy review.
The benchmark BSE index fell 1 percent, or 210.03
points, to end at 20,715.58. It fell 1.34 percent for the week.
The broader NSE index fell 1.1 percent, or 68.65
points, to end at 6,168.40, marking a weekly fall of 1.46
percent.
The NSE index fell over 1 percent to close below the
psychologically important 6,200 level. Both the indexes marked
their biggest weekly fall since Nov. 8.
Options traders said the NSE index may fall further,
extending four sessions of losses after hitting a record high
earlier in the week, as the 6,200 December put option
saw a reduction in outstanding positions.
Rate-sensitive stocks slumped after sharply higher food
prices drove up retail inflation to 11.24 percent
in November raising expectations of a rate hike by the central
bank when it meets on Dec. 18.
ICICI Bank Ltd slumped 4.2 percent, while mortgage
lender Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd fell 2.4
percent.
State Bank of India fell 1.9 percent, while Bank of
Baroda Ltd ended 3.2 percent lower.
Capital goods stocks also fell after production at
factories, mines and utilities shrank 1.8 percent
year-on-year in October.
Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 1.4 percent, while Bharat
Heavy Electricals Ltd fell 4.1 percent.
Elder Pharmaceuticals Ltd slumped 8 percent after
rival Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd agreed to buy its
branded formulations business in India and Nepal for about 20
billion rupees ($324.1 million).
Torrent shares also fell 4.4 percent as cash would be going
out of its books of accounts which may weigh on sentiment,
dealers said.
Among the gainers, Tata Motors Ltd shares rose 2.8
percent on value buying after falling 8.4 percent over the
previous three sessions on worries about higher-than-expected
capex at unit Jaguar Land Rover Ltd.
Tata Motors has emerged as the cheapest export-oriented
stock based on 12-month forward earnings among the BSE index
constituents, mainly due to increasing contribution in revenue
and profits from its unit JLR.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)