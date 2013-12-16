* BSE index falls 0.27 pct; NSE ends 0.22 pct lower * India's wholesale price inflation hits 14-month high * GlaxoSmithKline Pharma surges on open offer by parent * Overseas investors snap 10-day buying streak in Indian shares By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 16 Indian shares fell for a fifth straight session on Monday as investors pared positions in blue-chip stocks such as Reliance Industries ahead of the Reserve Bank of India and the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meetings later this week. India's wholesale price inflation hit a 14-month high in November, as food price surged, cementing expectations the central bank will raise interest rates for a third consecutive time at its policy review on Wednesday. Traders say a rate hike, although factored in to an extent, could undermine the confidence of investors and Indian companies as the economy remains in a fragile state with growth languishing below 5 percent. Foreign institutional investors sold Indian shares worth 4.32 billion rupees ($69.49 million) on Friday, to snap their 10-day buying streak, raising concerns ahead of the Fed's meeting ending on Wednesday. The Fed is widely expected to start withdrawing its monetary stimulus by early next year. "Fears about the prospects of a hawkish stance by the RBI governor have increased in the background of recent gloomy CPI and WPI data," said Gaurang Shah, assistant vice president at Geojit BNP Paribas Financial Services Ltd. Anything above 25 bps rate hike could spook the markets in the near term, Shah added. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.27 percent, or 56.06 points, to 20,659.52, marking its lowest close since Nov. 28. The index is now 4 percent away from a record high of 21,483.74 hit a week earlier. The broader NSE index ended lower 0.22 percent, or 13.70 points, at 6,154.70, marking its biggest losing streak since the seven days ending Nov. 13. Among blue-chip shares, Reliance Industries Ltd fell 2.3 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd ended lower 2.6 percent. Among rate-sensitive stocks, mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd fell 1 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd ended 2.5 percent lower. Tata Chemicals Ltd fell 1.2 percent after the RBI placed a cap on further foreign institutional investments in the company. Clariant Chemicals India Ltd fell 2.1 percent after the company said it intends to acquire Plastichemix Industries for 1.35 billion rupees. Steel shares fell after a measure of growth in China's vast factory sector slowed to a three-month low in December as reduced output offset a pick-up in new orders. Tata Steel Ltd fell 1.5 percent, while Jindal Steel and Power Ltd ended 3.2 percent lower. However, among stocks that gained, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 18.9 percent after parent GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it plans to spend over $1 billion to buy up to 20.6 million shares to raise its stake in its Indian unit. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Euro zone activity data helps euro, but Fed holds * Oil above $109 as Libyan oil ports stay shut * Europe lifted by PMI data, China wobble hits Asia * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)