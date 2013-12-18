* BSE index gains 1.2 pct; NSE ends 1.27 pct higher * All BSE sectoral indexes end positive; rate-sensitive stocks surge * India's inflation to moderate in Dec-finance ministry official * Trent surges after Tesco says to buy 50 pct in unit By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 18 Indian shares rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to snap their six-day losing streak, led by gains in rate-sensitive stocks such as DLF after the central bank surprised investors by keeping rates unchanged despite talking tough on inflation. The central bank warned it would remain vigilant on inflation and that it would be ready to act even in between policy reviews should headline or core inflation not ease as expected. Analysts said that opened the prospect of rate hikes after January given expectations that inflation will moderate this month. Economic Affairs Secretary Arvind Mayaram told Reuters a softening in seasonal vegetable prices is expected to cool food inflation. The focus now shifts to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending later in the day. Any decision to start withdrawing monetary stimulus could spark fears of foreign selling in emerging markets such as India. Overseas investors have made net purchases of around $18 billion so far this year, making India the number one recipient of foreign stock investment in emerging Asia, data from Deutsche Bank shows. "I think before the end of December we may hit new highs on RBI policy, year-end buying, and unless the Fed tapers aggressively it won't impact us because it has been discounted to a great extent," said Paras Adenwala, managing director and principal portfolio manager, Capital Portfolio Advisors. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.2 percent, or 247.72 points, to end at 20,859.86, marking its highest close in nearly a week. The broader NSE index gained 1.27 percent, or 78.10 points, to end at 6,217.15, closing above the psychologically important 6,200 level. Both indexes marked their biggest single-day gain since Dec. 9 when they surged to record high after the main opposition party won the state polls. All sectoral indexes gained and rate-sensitive stocks led the upside. Real estate developer DLF Ltd rose 5.4 percent, while Hero MotoCorp Ltd gained 3.4 percent. Shares in state-owned banks outperformed their private sector counterparts on expectations of higher bond portfolio gains after the central bank's rate decision. Punjab National Bank Ltd rose 4.2 percent and State Bank of India advanced 2.6 percent. Among private sector lenders, Axis Bank Ltd rose 2.1 percent, while IndusInd Bank Ltd ended higher 3.6 percent. Trent Ltd surged 10.8 percent after Tesco Plc said on Tuesday it had applied to buy a 50 percent stake in the company's unit, Trent Hypermarket Ltd. Shares in other organised retailers also rose as Tesco's plan to invest in Trent raised hopes that there will be other buyouts and deals in India's $500 billion retail sector, dealers said. Future Retail Ltd rose 5.1 percent, while Shopper's Stop Ltd gained 5 percent. Biocon Ltd surged 11.5 percent after it said it will collaborate with Quark Pharmaceuticals to co-develop a drug for ophthalmic conditions. However, among stocks that fell, Alok Industries Ltd dropped 2.6 percent on going ex-dividend. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen slips as investors await Fed meeting outcome * Brent holds above $108 ahead of Fed decision on stimulus * German data lifts European shares as Fed decision looms * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)