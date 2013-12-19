* BSE index falls 0.73 pct; NSE ends 0.81 pct lower
* Interest-rate sensitive stocks reverse Wednesday's gains
* India's VIX near 7-month low after RBI, Fed's moves
* Wockhardt surges on listing of unit in Europe
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian shares slipped on
Thursday, falling for a seventh session out of eight, as blue
chips such as ICICI Bank declined after the U.S. Federal Reserve
announced the start of its tapering, raising concerns about
foreign selling.
The fall came even as global shares took the Fed's decision
to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month
largely in their stride while India's finance minister said the
country is better prepared to deal with U.S. tapering now.
Overseas investors are net buyers of more than $18 billion
worth of shares so far this year, the biggest in emerging Asia,
according to Deutsche Bank data earlier this month, which also
makes the country vulnerable to potential selling.
Investors say the prospect of rate hikes from the Reserve
Bank of India could also weigh on shares, despite the relief
rally on Wednesday after the central bank surprised investors by
keeping monetary policy on hold.
Indian shares have thus steadily retreated from record highs
hit on Dec. 9, with the BSE index 3.7 percent away from
an all-time high of 21,483.94.
"One of the big questions post Fed's move is whether
liquidity will continue flowing to emerging markets like India
or not. If rates go up in U.S. then it will be risk for EMs,"
said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal
Life Insurance.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.73 percent, or
151.24 points, to end at 20,708.62,
The broader NSE index declined 0.81 percent, or
50.50 points, to end at 6,166.65, closing below the
psychologically important 6,200 level.
However, NSE's volatility index, or the domestic
equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, marked its lowest level since
May 7 intraday after the RBI and Fed's moves pointing towards
some bets on stability in the markets soon.
Among blue chips, rate sensitive stocks especially banks led
the fall on possible risk aversion on U.S. Federal Reserve
tapering and potential hike in interest rates in the near term
if inflation fails to cool down.
In private banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3 percent,
HDFC Bank Ltd ended 2.1 percent lower, while Kotak
Mahindra Bank lost 3.8 percent.
State owned banks which outperformed their private sector
peers on Wednesday on expectations of bond portfolio gains after
RBI kept interest rates unchanged also reversed gains.
State Bank of India Ltd fell 1.8 percent while
Punjab National Bank Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower.
Among non-banking lenders, Housing Development Finance Corp
Ltd ended down 2.8 percent, while IDFC Ltd
fell 2.2 percent.
In auto stocks, Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell 1.9 percent
while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd lost 1 percent.
Power Grid Corp of India Ltd closed 0.8 percent
lower as the 700 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of shares it
recently sold became eligible to trade on Thursday, marking its
second highest volume on NSE in a day since its listing in Oct
2007.
However among stocks that gained, software service exporters
rose as a strengthening dollar on the back of the Fed taper
could weaken the rupee, improving margins from overseas.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.3 percent,
while Infosys Ltd rose 1.6 percent after earlier
touching a record high of 3,544.95 rupees.
Wockhardt Ltd surged 10.1 percent, marking its
third consecutive day of gains, on listing plans of unit
Wockhardt Bio AG on the Berne Stock Exchange in
Switzerland.
(Editing by Anand Basu)