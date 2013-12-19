* BSE index falls 0.73 pct; NSE ends 0.81 pct lower * Interest-rate sensitive stocks reverse Wednesday's gains * India's VIX near 7-month low after RBI, Fed's moves * Wockhardt surges on listing of unit in Europe By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 19 Indian shares slipped on Thursday, falling for a seventh session out of eight, as blue chips such as ICICI Bank declined after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced the start of its tapering, raising concerns about foreign selling. The fall came even as global shares took the Fed's decision to trim its bond buying by $10 billion to $75 billion a month largely in their stride while India's finance minister said the country is better prepared to deal with U.S. tapering now. Overseas investors are net buyers of more than $18 billion worth of shares so far this year, the biggest in emerging Asia, according to Deutsche Bank data earlier this month, which also makes the country vulnerable to potential selling. Investors say the prospect of rate hikes from the Reserve Bank of India could also weigh on shares, despite the relief rally on Wednesday after the central bank surprised investors by keeping monetary policy on hold. Indian shares have thus steadily retreated from record highs hit on Dec. 9, with the BSE index 3.7 percent away from an all-time high of 21,483.94. "One of the big questions post Fed's move is whether liquidity will continue flowing to emerging markets like India or not. If rates go up in U.S. then it will be risk for EMs," said Aneesh Srivastava, chief investment officer at IDBI Federal Life Insurance. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.73 percent, or 151.24 points, to end at 20,708.62, The broader NSE index declined 0.81 percent, or 50.50 points, to end at 6,166.65, closing below the psychologically important 6,200 level. However, NSE's volatility index, or the domestic equivalent of the VIX fear gauge, marked its lowest level since May 7 intraday after the RBI and Fed's moves pointing towards some bets on stability in the markets soon. Among blue chips, rate sensitive stocks especially banks led the fall on possible risk aversion on U.S. Federal Reserve tapering and potential hike in interest rates in the near term if inflation fails to cool down. In private banks, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 3 percent, HDFC Bank Ltd ended 2.1 percent lower, while Kotak Mahindra Bank lost 3.8 percent. State owned banks which outperformed their private sector peers on Wednesday on expectations of bond portfolio gains after RBI kept interest rates unchanged also reversed gains. State Bank of India Ltd fell 1.8 percent while Punjab National Bank Ltd ended 1.7 percent lower. Among non-banking lenders, Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ended down 2.8 percent, while IDFC Ltd fell 2.2 percent. In auto stocks, Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell 1.9 percent while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd lost 1 percent. Power Grid Corp of India Ltd closed 0.8 percent lower as the 700 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) of shares it recently sold became eligible to trade on Thursday, marking its second highest volume on NSE in a day since its listing in Oct 2007. However among stocks that gained, software service exporters rose as a strengthening dollar on the back of the Fed taper could weaken the rupee, improving margins from overseas. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.3 percent, while Infosys Ltd rose 1.6 percent after earlier touching a record high of 3,544.95 rupees. Wockhardt Ltd surged 10.1 percent, marking its third consecutive day of gains, on listing plans of unit Wockhardt Bio AG on the Berne Stock Exchange in Switzerland. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar pares gains after Fed sweetens taper message * Brent slips towards $109 as dollar rises on Fed tapering * European shares rally as Fed sugar-coats taper * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)