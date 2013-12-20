* BSE index gains 1.79 pct; NSE ends 1.74 pct higher * Reliance Industries surges after govt allows gas price hikes * Infosys close to getting biggest weighting in BSE index * Foreign investors buy Indian shares day after Fed tapering By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian shares gained nearly 2 percent on Friday to mark their biggest single-day gain in nearly a month as Reliance Industries surged after the government allowed it to charge higher prices for gas from April. Software services exporters also rallied after Accenture Plc said it expects its consulting business to turn the corner as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing unit while reporting better-than-expected quarterly results. Shares had fallen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's decision to start a limited reduction in bond purchases sparked fears of foreign investor selling, like the one in summer when markets were roiled by similar fears. However, overseas investors bought 22.64 billion rupees ($364.4 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday. Foreign investors' strong buying this year, totalling more than $18 billion in net investments, has been key to the stock market's performance and was behind the indexes' surge to record highs on Dec. 9. "Indian markets have always been very dependent on foreign flows for continuation of the uptrend. My apprehension, however, is what would happen to flows when tapering actually starts next month," said R. K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Mutual Fund. The benchmark BSE index rose 1.79 percent, or 371.10 points, to end at 21,079.72 marking its biggest single-day gain since Nov. 25. It gained 1.8 percent for the week. The broader NSE index rose 1.74 percent, or 107.60 points, to end at 6,274.25, marking its highest weekly close since Nov. 1. It gained 1.7 percent for the week. Reliance Industries Ltd surged 4.8 percent, marking its biggest single-day gain since May 27 after the government allowed the company to charge higher prices for gas from April. The move came after the company offered financial guarantees to the government to settle any claims against it over a shortfall in its gas output. Shares in software services companies gained after Accenture Plc's results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained 1.9 percent, Infosys Ltd rose 1.1 percent, Wipro Ltd jumped 3.7 percent and Tech Mahindra Ltd advanced 2.9 percent. Infosys made a record high at 3,573 rupees and is poised to overtake ITC Ltd as the stock with biggest weighting in the BSE index and the NSE index. Shares in sugar companies rose after the federal cabinet approved a scheme providing interest-free loans to sugar mills as part of a bail-out package. Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rose 2.8 percent, Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd ended higher 1.3 percent and Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gained 2.2 percent. Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended higher 1.6 percent after making a record high at 1.830 rupees earlier in the day on hopes of lower raw material costs of imported parts after the U.S. dollar hit a five-year high against the yen. However, among stocks that fell, Parsvnath Developers Ltd dropped 1.2 percent on going ex-dividend. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar buoyant after Fed taper, euro slips on S&P * Brent holds above $110, set for weekly rise * Cash crunch fears hit China stocks * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)