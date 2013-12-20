* BSE index gains 1.79 pct; NSE ends 1.74 pct higher
* Reliance Industries surges after govt allows gas price
hikes
* Infosys close to getting biggest weighting in BSE index
* Foreign investors buy Indian shares day after Fed tapering
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Dec 20 Indian shares gained nearly 2
percent on Friday to mark their biggest single-day gain in
nearly a month as Reliance Industries surged after the
government allowed it to charge higher prices for gas from
April.
Software services exporters also rallied after Accenture Plc
said it expects its consulting business to turn the
corner as orders rise, building on strength in its outsourcing
unit while reporting better-than-expected quarterly results.
Shares had fallen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's
decision to start a limited reduction in bond purchases sparked
fears of foreign investor selling, like the one in summer when
markets were roiled by similar fears.
However, overseas investors bought 22.64 billion rupees
($364.4 million) worth of Indian shares on Thursday.
Foreign investors' strong buying this year, totalling more
than $18 billion in net investments, has been key to the stock
market's performance and was behind the indexes' surge to record
highs on Dec. 9.
"Indian markets have always been very dependent on foreign
flows for continuation of the uptrend. My apprehension, however,
is what would happen to flows when tapering actually starts next
month," said R. K. Gupta, managing director of Taurus Mutual
Fund.
The benchmark BSE index rose 1.79 percent, or
371.10 points, to end at 21,079.72 marking its biggest
single-day gain since Nov. 25. It gained 1.8 percent for the
week.
The broader NSE index rose 1.74 percent, or 107.60
points, to end at 6,274.25, marking its highest weekly close
since Nov. 1. It gained 1.7 percent for the week.
Reliance Industries Ltd surged 4.8 percent,
marking its biggest single-day gain since May 27 after the
government allowed the company to charge higher prices for gas
from April.
The move came after the company offered financial guarantees
to the government to settle any claims against it over a
shortfall in its gas output.
Shares in software services companies gained after Accenture
Plc's results. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
gained 1.9 percent, Infosys Ltd rose 1.1
percent, Wipro Ltd jumped 3.7 percent and Tech
Mahindra Ltd advanced 2.9 percent.
Infosys made a record high at 3,573 rupees and is poised to
overtake ITC Ltd as the stock with biggest
weighting in the BSE index and the NSE index.
Shares in sugar companies rose after the federal cabinet
approved a scheme providing interest-free loans to sugar mills
as part of a bail-out package.
Bajaj Hindusthan Ltd rose 2.8 percent, Shree
Renuka Sugars Ltd ended higher 1.3 percent and
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd gained 2.2 percent.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd ended higher 1.6 percent
after making a record high at 1.830 rupees earlier in the day on
hopes of lower raw material costs of imported parts after the
U.S. dollar hit a five-year high against the yen.
However, among stocks that fell, Parsvnath Developers Ltd
dropped 1.2 percent on going ex-dividend.
For additional stocks on the move double click
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Dollar buoyant after Fed taper, euro slips on S&P
* Brent holds above $110, set for weekly rise
* Cash crunch fears hit China stocks
* Foreign institutional investor flows
* For closing rates of Indian ADRs
ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS:
Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea...
S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan....
Australia/NZ.... India....... China.....
OTHER MARKETS:
Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency..
Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds...
ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds..
Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe
DIARIES & DATA:
Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary
U.S. earnings diary European diary
Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead
Eurostocks Week Ahead
TOP NEWS:
For top Asian company news, double click on:
U.S. company news European company news
Forex news Global Economy news
Technology news Telecoms news
Media news Banking news
Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)