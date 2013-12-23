* BSE index closes up 0.1 pct; NSE index gains 0.16 pct * Infosys falls after another key executive resigns * Blue chips including ITC gain on foreign buying support * Realty stocks edge higher on value buying By Himank Sharma MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian shares edged higher on Monday, as blue chips gained on continued foreign inflows despite last week's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to start reducing its bond purchases, although a fall in Infosys Ltd capped broader gains. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought a net of $492.4 million in cash shares in the previous two trading sessions, according to exchange and regulatory data, even after the Fed announced on Wednesday it was trimming monthly bond purchases by $10 billion. Foreign buying has helped calm nerves in a market that has come to depend on these flows, as overseas funds have net invested $19.9 billion so far this year. The uncertainty around the QE taper is behind us and the market has digested that news, and compared to other emerging markets, India is definitely well poised to attract incremental FII flows," said S. Krishna Kumar, head equity at Sundaram Mutual Fund. "We do expect sustained foreign-investor interest, including foreign direct investment, as growth also recovers." The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent at 21,101.03 points, while the broader NSE index gained 0.16 percent to close at 6,284.50 for a second consecutive day of gains. Blue chips gained on FII flows, with ITC Ltd closing 1.3 percent higher. Tata Steel Ltd ended up 1.2 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp closed up 1.4 percent. Real estate companies, seen as oversold in recent months, rose on value-buying, while public sector banks also made gains after the Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by holding interest rates last week. Among real estate shares, DLF Ltd closed up 4.3 percent, Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd ended higher 7.8 percent and Unitech Ltd rose 3.6 percent. However, software exporter Infosys Ltd fell 2.3 percent after the resignation of V. Balakrishnan, who headed several business units. His exit was the latest departure by a top executive since co-founder Narayana Murthy returned as executive chairman. Shares in United Spirits Ltd closed down 3.6 percent following an Indian court's order annulling the sale of the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo PLC, though Diageo said it would appeal the decision. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar slips in thin trade, Fed taper offers support * Brent hits 2-wk high near, South Sudan supply in focus * U.S. growth hopes help shrug off China jitters * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)