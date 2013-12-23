* BSE index closes up 0.1 pct; NSE index gains 0.16 pct
By Himank Sharma
MUMBAI, Dec 23 Indian shares edged higher on
Monday, as blue chips gained on continued foreign inflows
despite last week's decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve to
start reducing its bond purchases, although a fall in Infosys
Ltd capped broader gains.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought a net of
$492.4 million in cash shares in the previous two trading
sessions, according to exchange and regulatory data, even after
the Fed announced on Wednesday it was trimming monthly bond
purchases by $10 billion.
Foreign buying has helped calm nerves in a market that has
come to depend on these flows, as overseas funds have net
invested $19.9 billion so far this year.
The uncertainty around the QE taper is behind us and the
market has digested that news, and compared to other emerging
markets, India is definitely well poised to attract incremental
FII flows," said S. Krishna Kumar, head equity at Sundaram
Mutual Fund.
"We do expect sustained foreign-investor interest, including
foreign direct investment, as growth also recovers."
The benchmark BSE index closed up 0.1 percent at
21,101.03 points, while the broader NSE index gained
0.16 percent to close at 6,284.50 for a second consecutive day
of gains.
Blue chips gained on FII flows, with ITC Ltd
closing 1.3 percent higher. Tata Steel Ltd ended up
1.2 percent, while Oil and Natural Gas Corp closed up
1.4 percent.
Real estate companies, seen as oversold in recent months,
rose on value-buying, while public sector banks also made gains
after the Reserve Bank of India surprised investors by holding
interest rates last week.
Among real estate shares, DLF Ltd closed up 4.3
percent, Housing Development & Infrastructure Ltd
ended higher 7.8 percent and Unitech Ltd rose 3.6
percent.
However, software exporter Infosys Ltd fell 2.3 percent
after the resignation of V. Balakrishnan, who headed several
business units. His exit was the latest departure by a top
executive since co-founder Narayana Murthy returned as executive
chairman.
Shares in United Spirits Ltd closed down 3.6
percent following an Indian court's order annulling the sale of
the Indian spirits maker to British group Diageo PLC,
though Diageo said it would appeal the decision.
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)