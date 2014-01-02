* BSE index falls 1.19 pct; NSE ends 1.28 pct lower * Global shares fall as China disappoints * Midcap Indian state-owned banks rise on valuations By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian shares fell more than 1 percent on Thursday, posting their biggest single-day percentage fall in nearly 1-1/2 months as profit-booking hit blue chips such as ICICI Bank for a second consecutive day, in a weak start to 2014. Combined with Wednesday's fall, the benchmark BSE index is down 1.3 percent over the first two trading sessions of the year, after gaining 8.9 percent last year on the back of strong foreign buying. Falls on Thursday were accentuated by weaker European and Asian shares after disappointing manufacturing data from China. Shares have started the year with caution ahead of upcoming quarterly earnings, with analysts also keenly awaiting inflation data due mid-month that will help determine whether the Reserve Bank of India raises interest rates at the end of January. Any rate hikes could further undermine confidence in economic growth. Data on Thursday showed the HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by Markit, fell to 50.7 in December from 51.3 in the previous month, reflecting softness in new domestic orders. "Earnings would be more important from equity market's perspective as market has discounted some cooling off in inflation. We are expecting some positive surprises in Oct-Dec results," said Sudip Bandyopadhyay, managing director at Destimoney Securities Pvt Ltd. The benchmark BSE index fell 1.19 percent, or 252.15 points, to end at 20,888.33, erasing earlier gains of as much as 0.9 percent. The broader NSE index lost 1.28 percent, or 80.50 points, to end at 6,221.15, posting its lowest close since Dec 19. Both indexes marked their biggest single day fall since Nov 21. ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2 percent after earlier rising as much as 1.9 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd lost 1.5 percent. Among non-banking lenders, IDFC Ltd lost 4.7 percent, erasing earlier gains of 1.5 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd ended 0.3 percent lower. In other blue chip shares, Larsen and Toubro Ltd fell 3 percent, while ITC Ltd ended lower 2.3 percent. However among stocks that gained, midcap state-owned banks, including Corporation Bank Ltd, rose as dealers cited attractive valuations compared with larger private sector rivals. Corporation Bank and Indian Bank Ltd ended up 0.5 percent each. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar near 5-year high vs yen, eyes on U.S. data * Brent rises above $111, but weak China data drags * Asia shares turn mixed as China disappoints * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data (Editing by Anand Basu)