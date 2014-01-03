(Corrects paragraph 4 to say Infosys earnings on Jan. 10, not
Dec. 10)
* BSE index falls 0.18 pct; NSE ends 0.16 pct lower
* Indian shares fall for third consecutive session
* IT shares gain ahead of Infosys earnings next week
By Abhishek Vishnoi
MUMBAI, Jan 3 Indian shares fell on Friday to
mark their biggest weekly decline in eight as profit-taking hit
blue chips such as Reliance Industries for a third consecutive
day, extending the weak start to 2014.
The benchmark BSE index has fallen in each of the
three trading sessions of the new year, declining 1.35 percent
after gaining 8.9 percent last year on the back of strong
foreign buying.
Losses also tracked lower Asian shares after a sudden
reversal in some very popular, and thus crowded, trades sparked
a bout of global risk aversion.
Caution is also setting in ahead of the start of the
corporate earnings reporting season, with Infosys Ltd's
results on Jan. 10.
"Q3 earnings would be slightly better than Q2. One should
just focus on good quality businesses amid this volatility like
ITC, Lupin" said Vivek Mahajan, head of research at Aditya Birla
Money.
The benchmark BSE index fell 0.18 percent, or 37
points, to end at 20,851.33 and a weekly fall of 1.6 percent.
The broader NSE index fell 0.16 percent, or 10
points, to end at 6,211.15. It also ended down 1.6 percent for
the week.
Both indexes marked their biggest weekly fall since the week
ended Nov. 8.
Reliance Industries Ltd shares fell 1.2 percent,
while Larsen and Toubro Ltd ended 2.3 percent lower.
Among other blue chips, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 0.8
percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd slumped 3.8
percent.
ICICI Bank has retraced almost the entire gain of 2.9
percent made in December over the last three trading sessions.
Tata Motors Ltd fell 2.6 percent after December
sales fell by 42 percent to 37,852 vehicles.
Among stocks that gained, Multi Commodity Exchange of India
Ltd surged 17.8 percent on acquisition hopes, after
the Bombay Bullion Association said on Wednesday it was
considering buying a 5 percent stake in the company.
Software exporters were also in demand ahead of Infosys
Oct-Dec results next week. Infosys ended 2.4 percent higher,
while Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 2.6 percent.
