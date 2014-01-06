* BSE index falls 0.31 pct; NSE ends 0.32 pct lower * Power producers fall on media report about tariff cut * L&T falls for 4th day on order book worries By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 6 Indian shares fell to their lowest close in 2-1/2 weeks on Monday, and have now declined in each of the four trading sessions of the year as caution prevailed ahead of financial results and key inflation data. Also, foreign institutional investors sold 6.08 billion rupees ($97.7 million) worth of index futures and 180 million rupees of cash shares on Friday, dampening the sentiment. Losses on Monday also tracked lower Asian shares after growth in China's services sector slowed sharply last month, raising concerns about the pace of recovery in the world's second-largest economy. For India, the HSBC Services Purchasing Managers' Index INPMIS=ECI, compiled by Markit, showed a continued contraction in activity, falling to 46.7 in December from 47.2 in November as new orders dwindled, although firms hired at their fastest pace in five months. The BSE benchmark index has now fallen 1.8 percent this year wiping out the entire gains made in the previous month. Infosys Ltd is due to report October-December results on Friday, informally kicking off the results reporting season for blue chips. India is due to post wholesale and consumer prices data next week, which will help determine whether the Reserve Bank of India will resume raising interest rates after tightening monetary policy by a total of 50 basis points over September and October. "October-December earnings season would be about stock-specific stories. We have to watch out for management comments this season to establish whether ground realities have changed or not," said Dipen Shah, head of private client group research at Kotak Securities. Expect market to consolidate more as optimism around reforms and rupee stability are getting matched by fiscal and inflationary problems, Shah added. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.31 percent, or 64.03 points, to end at 20,787.30, marking its the lowest close since Dec. 19. The broader NSE index lost 0.32 percent, or 19.70 points, to end at 6,191.45, closing below the psychologically important 6,200 level. Sentiment was also dampened after foreign institutional investors sold 6.08 billion rupees ($97.7 million) worth of index futures and 180 million rupees worth of cash shares on Friday. Among the blue chip shares, ICICI Bank Ltd fell 2.4 percent, while Reliance Industries Ltd ended down 1.1 percent. In state-owned large cap banks, State Bank of India fell 1.8 percent while Bank of Baroda Ltd ended 1.9 percent lower. Larsen and Toubro Ltd fell 0.2 percent, losing for a fourth consecutive session, with a total decline of 5.6 percent, on concerns that the company's new orders are slowing down, dealers say. Infosys Ltd fell 1.3 percent after making a record high at 3,580.50 rupees on profit-taking and caution ahead of its October-December results on Friday. Power producers fell on media reports that the state government in Maharashtra, home to Mumbai, is planning to cut power tariffs. Tata Power Co Ltd fells 2.6 percent, while Reliance Infrastructure Ltd ended lower 0.5 percent. However, among stocks that gained, Lupin Ltd gained 0.6 percent, adding to Friday's 3 percent rise on hopes of regulatory approval for its request for permission to raise its foreign investor stake. The Foreign Investment Promotion Board is due to meet this week and dealers cite expectations the regulator could consider Lupin's proposal. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Yen pulls away from lows as stocks fall * Oil recovers over $107 after Libya oilfield restart * Asian shares tumble to 3-week low on China PMI * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)