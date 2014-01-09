* BSE index falls 0.08 pct; NSE ends 0.1 pct lower * Gold-based lenders surge after RBI relaxes norms * Jubliant Foodworks falls; RBI limits foreign investment By Abhishek Vishnoi MUMBAI, Jan 9 Indian shares fell slightly on Thursday, recording their sixth decline in seven sessions so far this year, as blue-chips such as Larsen & Toubro fell on anxiety ahead of the quarterly earnings season and inflation data. Caution was seen ahead of the start of the corporate earnings reporting season, with Infosys Ltd announcing its results on Friday. India is also due to post wholesale and consumer price data on Tuesday, which will help determine whether the Reserve Bank of India will resume raising interest rates after tightening monetary policy by a total of 50 basis points over September and October. However, India's inflation rate will probably ease in December to 7.00 percent from the 14-month high of 7.52 percent in November helped by waning food prices, a Reuters poll of 22 economists showed. Falls also tracked lower global shares ahead of policy meetings at the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday and the U.S. jobs report due on Friday. "We remain bullish on Indian shares. December quarter would mark the second straight quarter of recovery in earnings for India Inc," said Abhay Laijawala, managing director and head of research at Deutsche Equities India Pvt. Ltd. The benchmark BSE index fell 0.08 percent, or 16.01 points, to end at 20,713.37, marking a total fall of 2.2 percent for 2014. The broader NSE index lost 0.1 percent, or 6.25 points, to end at 6,168.35. Among blue-chips, Larsen & Toubro Ltd fell 2.7 percent, while Housing Development Finance Corporation ended 0.3 percent lower. Caution ahead of key inflation data next week also hit bank stocks. Axis Bank Ltd fell 2.2 percent while State Bank of India lost 1.1 percent. Among other rate-sensitive stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd fell 1.6 percent while Maruti Suzuki India Ltd lost 1.4 percent. Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, which operates the Domino's Pizza franchise in India, fell 3 percent after the central bank on Wednesday said aggregate net purchases of equity shares in the company by foreign institutional investors had reached the prescribed limit. Biocon Ltd fell 2.4 percent after brokerage CLSA downgraded the stock to 'sell' from 'outperform' citing a run-up in valuations. HCL Infosystems Ltd fell 4 percent, Aban Offshore Ltd ended 3.6 percent lower and Opto Circuits (India) Ltd lost 2.2 percent after index compiler FTSE removed them from its Global Equity Index series. However, software stocks rose a day ahead of bellwether Infosys' October-December earnings. Infosys gained 0.7 percent, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd rose 0.4 percent while HCL Technologies Ltd surged 3.2 percent. Gold-based lenders also surged to their maximum daily limit after India's central bank on Wednesday relaxed gold lending rules. Muthoot Finance Ltd surged 20 percent, while Manappuram Finance Ltd jumped 19.8 percent. For additional stocks on the move double click FACTORS TO WATCH * Dollar index buoyant near seven-week high; ECB eyed * Oil up towards $108 on as caution on Libya prevails * Asian shares ease, dollar firms; US jobs in focus * Foreign institutional investor flows * For closing rates of Indian ADRs ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKETS: Pan-Asia........ Japan....... S.Korea... S.E. Asia....... Hong Kong... Taiwan.... Australia/NZ.... India....... China..... OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street .... Gold ....... Currency.. Eurostocks..... Oil ........ JP bonds... ADR Report ..... LME metals. US bonds.. Stocks News US.. Stocks News Europe DIARIES & DATA: Indian Data Watch Asia earnings diary U.S. earnings diary European diary Indian diary Wall Street Week Ahead Eurostocks Week Ahead TOP NEWS: For top Asian company news, double click on: U.S. company news European company news Forex news Global Economy news Technology news Telecoms news Media news Banking news Politics/General Asia Macro data <ECONASIA (Editing by Sunil Nair)